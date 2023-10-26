Empty diary? It won't be once you get to the bottom of this list. Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
The Bendigo Agricultural Show is back at the Showgrounds this October. Event organisers (and history tells) we can expect rides, show bags, exhibitions, animals, art and crafts - and all the carnival fanfare we know and love. Two big crowd pleasers are the dressage and the monster trucks. Children under 16-years-old go free. To read the show program and book tickets, go to bendigoshow.org.au or call 03 5444 4646. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 42 - 72 Holmes Road, North Bendigo, VIC 3550. When: October 27 and 28, 2023.
Hargreaves Mall and part of Williamson Street will be bursting with free activities and live entertainment as part of the 2023 FunLoong Fun Day. Highlights of the program include performances on the live stage in Hargreaves Mall, fun activities as part of the Zone Open Street in Williamson Street and a range of other activities and displays to enjoy. There is also face painting, animal farm, bubble fun, safe archery, inclusive story time sessions, airbrush tattoos, henna painting, toy library, slot cars, craft activities, free fruit, giveaways and more. When: October 28, 11am - 2pm. Where: Hargreaves Mall and Williamson Street, Bendigo CBD.
A bewitching artwork where creativity meets the spooky season. Unleash your inner artist and immerse yourself in a ghostly creation at Pinot and Picasso. Dress up in your favourite Halloween Costume to celebrate this scary night and be in the running to win a Bendigo Studio Double Pass valued at $120. $65pp. Book here. When: Tuesday, October 31, 7-10pm. Where: Pinot and Picasso, 274 Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550
BIG4 Bendigo Park Lane Holiday Park are hosting a Halloween Disco like no other: Spook Lane. Bring the whole family for a night of costume competitions and a spooky disco, with each child getting lollies on arrival. Babies 2 years and under, free. Toddlers 3 and 4 years $7. Kids 5 and up $12. Email myexperience@parklanegroup.com.au for more info. Where: BIG4 Bendigo Park Lane Holiday Park and Parky's Play, 761 McIvor Hwy, Junortoun VIC 3551. When: Tuesday, October 31, 3pm-8pm.
Find you flow at the Bendigo Yoga Festival, with a packed schedule over two days at Dudley House. Unwind as practitioners transport you to a world of relaxation and rejuvenation. Run by Yoga Festival Tribe, the group hosts attracts world class teachers to events across Australia and New Zealand. Best of all, find which practice suits you best with a range available across both days. More info here. Where: Dudley House, 60 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: October 28 and 29.
The B.I.G. Weekend is an annual board gaming convention held in Bendigo, promoting the social engagement of those who love the tabletop gaming community. A 3-day weekend where all ages can come, share, learn, discuss and most importantly play games. Organised by a passionate group of local board gamers. Attendees can bring their collections of games, buy new games with the pop-up store, enjoy access to the board game library, good food and drink, and door prizes. Tickets here. When: October 27 - 29. Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Henjuis is confident the crowd at this year's Bendigo Cup will be back to pre-COVID levels. Enjoy racing, head-turning fashions, fine dining, bubbles and a fantastic day out. This year's race has sparked international interest, with English trainer James Ferguson confirming he will be targeting the race with emerging stayer Land Legend. Where: Bendigo Jockey Club, Heinz St, White Hills VIC 3550, Australia When: Wednesday, November 1
An annual event celebrating Australia's rich cinematic history. Each year the festival showcases a selection of some of the more acclaimed films from the back catalogue, including some forgotten gems. "As far as we know, this is still the only festival of Australian film in the world! We are excited to host this event to complement Bendigo's rich cultural calendar and hope to attract Victorians from all over the state," Martin Myles, Star Cinema Business Manager. Where: Star Cinema, Town Hall, Peg Leg Rd, Eaglehawk VIC 3556. When: November 3 - 5.
Anh Doh's stage show takes his book the Happiest Refugee a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. Doh delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing happiness. Tickets here. When: March 20, 2024, 7:30pm Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550.
Go see Bendigo Art Gallery's newest exhibit Essays on Earth. The exhibition celebrates the work of renowned painter and printmaker John Wolseley and multi-disciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, arranged with themes from internationally celebrated poet Paul Kane's series of verse essays Earth, Air, Water, Fire. When: Until January 14, 2024. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Saturdays, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The First Nations gallery Djaa Djuwima has opened of its third exhibition, Strength in stories: This is what we do, which celebrates the art of First Nations men, brotherboys and youth. Strength in Stories: This is what we do includes woodwork and wood burning, painting, body adornment and digital art. The exhibition showcases creative works from traditional to contemporary art. Djaa Djuwima is a dedicated and permanent First Nations Gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Where: Djaa Djuwima, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo Victoria 3550, Australia. When: Friday, September 29 2023 to Monday, January 22.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
