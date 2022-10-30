Bendigo Advertiser
The first Funloong Fun Day back after the COVID-19 pandemic is a hit

Updated October 30 2022 - 6:03am, first published 12:30am
FunLoong Fun Day promised to deliver family friendly entertainment and did not disappoint with it's variety of activities, stalls, and live music performances in the bustling Hargreaves Mall.

