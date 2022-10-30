FunLoong Fun Day promised to deliver family friendly entertainment and did not disappoint with it's variety of activities, stalls, and live music performances in the bustling Hargreaves Mall.
The day named after the iconic Bendigo dragon Sun Loong, was held on Saturday October 29 and drew a large crowd as the city centre came alive to enjoy all that was on offer.
The event featured food, arts and crafts, a host of performances, rock climbing, face painting, a farm and believe it or not - a princess and a unicorn.
Attendee Fiona Bayly said she was having a spectacular day with her children.
"It's nice to be able to come out, with the weather so lovely, and seeing everyone enjoying themselves," she said.
The mother of two said her kids' favourite part of the day was the animal farm, jumping on the CFA fire truck, and playing at the toy library.
City of Greater Bendigo welcomed the much loved event back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.
Ms Bayly said the last few years had been tough on the community so she appreciated being able to have the event on even more.
"I just think it's nice to see the community together after these last few years," she said.
Surrounded by a crowd of kids, Bubbleologist Tim Tim kept, kept audiences enthralled with a a magical bubble show on FunLoong Fun Day.
"It's been a great day," he said.
"The kids are loving it.
"The bubbles are a hit."
