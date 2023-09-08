What happens when you combine three leading artists, four different art forms and a love for the natural world?
The newest exhibition to the Bendigo Art Gallery, Essays on Earth.
The exhibition celebrates the work of renowned painter and printmaker John Wolseley and multi-disciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, arranged with themes from internationally celebrated poet Paul Kane's series of verse essays Earth, Air, Water, Fire.
Wolseley's work features paintings and prints of the Whipstick Forest, and includes a 10-metre panoramic piece.
Ellis' work features microscopic, digitally hand-coloured photographic experiments, magnifying organic materials, many of which were from Mount Alexander. She also created sculptures cast in bronze and impressed in clay.
At the heart of the exhibition is a video projected on to the back wall, combining the work of the three artists into an immersive film, underscored by Kane reciting his poetry.
Wolseley said he was inspired by Kane's work, and jumped at the chance to be part of an exhibition combining several art forms.
"What's so exciting about this is that it is a sort of three phase thing going on that this exhibition has art commenting on the other art, and this is what art used to be like," he said.
Ellis said it was rare for artists to collaborate in such a dynamic way.
"Artists so often end up working in their studios day to day on their own, and to come together and make something together and bounce our ideas off each other has been one of the most exciting and joyous journeys that I've been on in my life," she said.
"There's nothing better than getting a couple of art brains together and creating something that we all feel like is a balance of each other's work, and that the essence of the works in the show all speak to each other, even though they're made in such a different way."
Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot said Essays on Earth was "a mesmerising presentation of everything we have come to admire about these artists, including their deep appreciation for the natural world".
"The exhibition invites us to slow down and take notice of things that are often overlooked and contemplate the beauty and mysteries of the natural world and our place within it," she said.
Essays on Earth was curated by Clare Needham. The exhibition is on show at the Bendigo Art Gallery from September 9, 2023 to January 14, 2024.
