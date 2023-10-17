Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Marilyn Monroe statue splits Palm Springs after wowing Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 18 2023 - 9:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers piece together the Forever Marilyn statue in Bendigo in 2016. Picture by Darren Howw
Workers piece together the Forever Marilyn statue in Bendigo in 2016. Picture by Darren Howw

Voters could be dragged into a battle over a Marilyn Monroe statue that once graced Bendigo's city centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.