Businesses will do much of the heavy lifting as the City of Greater Bendigo council tries to find an extra $5.6 million in rates.
Commercial and industrial land-owners will pay almost $4 million more in rates to the council under its draft budget, which councillors will consider on Monday.
That represented a 19.2 per cent increase on the current financial year.
Most property owners would pay "general rates" for mainly residential property, which would also go up, but only by 1.2 per cent, or a little more than $1 million more.
MORE NEWS:
Farmers and other groups will make up the rest of the extra $5,641,000 the council will rake in as rates rise.
The state government caps the council's rate rises each year, and its valuer general decides what each of Greater Bendigo's property owners pay.
Rates would make up about 60 per cent - or $117,867,000 - of the Bendigo council's revenue next financial year under the draft budget.
City financial strategy manager Nathan Morsillo said the draft budget reflected commercial and farm land being worth more than previous years.
"The residential have gone up by less than the 3.5 per cent on average, it's only going up by 1.2 [per cent]," he said.
"It's commercial and farms are going to go up a bit more because of the way valuations have been determined this year."
Bendigo Regional Manufacturing Group chairperson Mark Brennan said after the COVID-19 pandemic all land had become more valuable, however the shortfall of industrial land was causing more of a strain on Bendigo businesses.
"People are having to spend money on additional storage and stuff because they don't have the capability to build something, store it on their own property, in their own factory and then deliver it," he said.
Mr Brennan said the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct, which was being built in Marong, aimed to address land shortfalls, however it needed more funding from the state and federal governments.
More than 150 hectares of land was purchased by the City of Greater Bendigo for the precinct, which Mr Brennan said would be available for businesses to move in to in "three to five years".
"But that's really what we're hanging our hat on and as far as I'm concerned and the Bendigo Regional Manufacturing Group's concerned, the sooner the better. It really should be a priority," he said.
"People are looking to expand their local footprints and the [precinct] would be a place they would be able to choose to move to in some three to five years."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Brennan said Bendigo's industrial land shortfall was so bad, big businesses wanting to set up in Bendigo had moved elsewhere.
"Businesses have approached council and said, 'hey, we want to come here, we've got money to spend on infrastructure, we're prepared to develop a site, what land can you offer us?" he said.
"And the answer is, we don't have any land parcels large enough, so they've taken that chunk of money and gone and spent it somewhere else and taken those jobs with them.
"That's a real recurring theme that happens. And we need to stop that happening and say, here's the parcel of land, chuck your X amount of million dollars there and let us know when you need the jobs and we'll help you fill [them]."
How is your business affected? Let us know via addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.