Eaton appointed as Bulldogs part ways with premiership coach Carter

Golden Square has made the stunning decision to part ways with 2023 premiership coach Christian Carter.
The Bulldogs announced the news on Tuesday afternoon, with assistant coach Brad Eaton promoted to the top job.
President Ian Symons and Carter have yet to respond to the Bendigo Advertiser's enquiries, but in a message on the Bulldog's Facebook page, Symons told the clubs faithful the call was a tough one.
"Following a season-end review of the football operations and the need to bring new skillsets into the role to improve how we develop our younger players, the club has made the difficult decision to part ways with our senior coach Christian Carter," Symons said.
"We have appointed Brad Eaton to the position of GSFNC senior coach for the 2024 season."
The decision will have shocked many within the Bendigo footy community, with Carter only a month ago completing the holy trinity at the Bulldogs of being a premiership player, captain and coach.
The triumph over Sandhurst by six points in one of the great BFNL grand finals in recent memory ended a ten-year premiership drought for the Bulldogs.
"The GSFNC committee, players and members would like to thank Christian for the service he provided over the last three years as senior coach," Symons said.
"It culminated with his match-day skills bringing the team to a preliminary final in 2022 and delivering the club a premiership this season.
"This followed an exceptional 200 plus game playing career as a where he also achieved the ultimate success."
New coach Eaton is no stranger at Wade Street, having been one of Carter's assistants this season along with being the head coach of both the reserves and under-16s teams.
He takes the step up to the main role with an impressive resume that includes being a dual premiership-winning head coach of Irymple in the Sunraysia Football Netball League (2006 and 2011).
Symons said the Bulldogs leadership believe Eaton is the man to lead them in the new direction they're planning surrounding the development of younger players.
"With a key focus of the club's strategy to provide structured development pathways for our players, Brad is well credentialed to bring these skillsets to this role to further enhance our program," Symons said.
"Brad (Eaton) has been a part of the Golden Square community for several years both as a player and coach, so we congratulate him on his appointment."
It will be a vastly different look at Wade Street in 2024, with premiership skipper Jack Geary taking on the senior coaching gig at Cohuna in the Central Murray Football Netball League while Hamish Morcom will lead Huntly.
Seasoned veteran Matthew Compston also won't be on the park for the Bulldogs after electing to hang up the boots following a stellar 213 senior games.
In signing news, the Bulldogs will welcome back Kyle Stevens to the fold.
The former Bendigo Pioneer played six senior games for the Bulldogs in 2018 as a teenager.
Recently, he was a member of Birchip-Watchem's 2022 premiership side and joins the club from home town club Merbein.
