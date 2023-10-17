Bendigo Advertisersport
Eaton appointed as Bulldogs part ways with premiership coach Carter

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated October 17 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:16pm
Golden Square has parted ways with 2023 BFNL premiership coach Christian Carter.

Golden Square has made the stunning decision to part ways with 2023 premiership coach Christian Carter.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

