Bendigo jockey John Keating celebrated a home track victory at Saturday's popular Beach Day meeting at the Bendigo Jockey Club.
Keating guided the Saab Hasan-trained Triumphantly to a thrilling win in the Best 365 Top Tote Plus 0-58 Handicap (1000m).
Crossing the line, Keating was confident he'd won the race, however it took the judge a long time to find margin between Triumphantly and a gallant Touch Of Patience.
"I didn't realise until I looked at the still shot of the photo finish just how close it was,'' Keating said.
"The margin was a bee's lip, so I was thankful the judge could find a margin for us. At first glance I thought it could have been a dead heat."
Keating was confident Triumphantly would run a big race after the gelding finished third to talented Brent Stanley-trained sprinter Celui last start.
"I ride trackwork for Brent and I've ridden Celui in work and I regard Celui as one of the best horses Brent has ever trained,'' Keating said.
"To finish as close as we did to Celui last start... I thought that was a good enough effort to go close to winning this race."
Keating savoured the win on home soil.
The battle for rides at Bendigo meetings - even if it's a Saturday provincial card - is highly competitive.
"Bendigo is such a sought-after venue for high-profile trainers and high-profile jockeys to come to win races,'' he said.
"Races are tough to win at any stage, but they're particularly tough at Bendigo because the track is used as a stepping stone to better races.
"To win a race there for Ssab Hasan was really pleasing.
"Saab has had a tough year with some serious injuries... he deserves a change of luck."
Keating has been riding work for Hasan at his new Tabilk property.
Keating will make the long trip from Bendigo to Wagga on Monday to ride Free To Play for Hasan in the second race.
"I've ridden the horse in work since he was a young horse and his trial the other day at Tatura was a very good trial,'' Keating said of Free To Play.
"I didn't have a meeting to go to on Monday, so when Saab asked me to ride the horse I had no hesitation in going for a drive to Wagga.
"Hopefully, I go just as well as I did with Triumphantly."
Meanwhile, stayer Common Request scored a drought-breaking win for Echuca trainer Rhys Archard at Bendigo.
The six-year-old hadn't won for 16 starts before scoring a narrow but impressive win in the Bowser Bean Cup for 0-58 rated horses over 2400m.
Ridden by promising apprentice Laura Lafferty, Common Request gave the bookies plenty to cheer about when it saluted at $26.
Common Request ran down Makbeel ($6) and Bold Jakkal ($16) to record its third career win from 33 starts.
Bendigo-raised jockey Brad Rawiller had two rides for two wins at Saturday's Wodonga meeting.
Rawiller guided favourite Cable Dancer to victory in the 2050m staying event and then produced a great ride to see Swift Hit win the final race at double-figure odds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.