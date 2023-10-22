EVCA: Early win on the board for Axe Creek after beating Sedgwick

PERENNIAL battler Axe Creek has its first win of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season on the board after a successful defence of its total against Sedgwick on Saturday.
Defending their 8-246 at Club Court, the Cowboys skittled the Rams for 160 to win by 86 runs.
In what was a bounceback win following a round one loss to Marong, the stars with the ball for the Cowboys were Manish Singh Negi and captain Ash Dixon, who combined for nine wickets.
Negi celebrated a five-wicket haul as he snared 5-47 in what was a fine reward for his 23 overs of toil, which included 10 maidens.
And skipper Dixon finished with 4-27 off 16 overs, with he and Negi combining for 9-74 off 39.
Aiming to avoid a fifth-consecutive wooden spoon, the Cowboys winning in round two is the earliest they have won a game in a season since returning to division one in 2019-20.
Axe Creek kept the pressure on Sedgwick all afternoon, with the Rams regularly losing wickets before being bowled out in the 63rd over.
Negi claimed three of the first four wickets to fall in dismissing Bailey Ilsley (42), James Dempsey (2) and Rams' captain Jordan Ilsley (24).
Lucas Baldwin in the middle-order was the leading run-scorer for the Rams making 50 off 105 balls with eight boundaries.
* Like Axe Creek, California Gully also rebounded from a defeat in round one to win its first game of the season.
The Cobras defeated Mandurang by 31 runs at California Gully Oval.
Chasing California Gully's 7-265, Mandurang was all out in the 71st over for 234.
Opening bowler Zac Knapman proved to be the chief destroyer with the ball for the Cobras, capturing the first five-wicket haul of his division one career.
Knapman bagged 5-32 off 12.5 overs.
The game had been evenly poised with Mandurang 5-183, but California Gully closed the match out by taking 5-51 starting with the dismissal of Brannon Stanford (30), who was bowled by Jakk Trenfield (2-48).
Veteran Brad Webster sent down 27 overs for the Cobras, taking 1-93, while after making 70 with the bat on day one wicket-keeper Damian Cupido took three catches.
Mandurang No.3 Dylan Achison was the game's highest scorer making 81 with 10 boundaries, while Bailey Rashleigh was unbeaten on 32 as wickets tumbled around him late.
* Emu Creek continues to have the wood over United.
For the fourth time in a row the Emus defeated the Tigers, this time by 60 runs at Ewing Park.
The Tigers were bowled out for 218 in pursuit of Emu Creek's 278.
All-rounder Riley Gow led the charge with the ball for the Emus, capturing 6-60 off 22 overs to back up the 39 he made with the bat on day one.
After opening the batting together last week, Gow and Luke Bennett (0-44) also opened the bowling for the Emus
Three of Gow's six wickets were top four United batsmen in Ashley Mayo (20), Mitch Blackman (13) and Jayde Mullane (28).
Gow's six-for was well supported by Simon Marwood's 3-57 off 16 overs in what was an innings where the Tigers had plenty of starts, with United's top six all dismissed for between 13 and 50.
Opener Mac Whittle's 50 was the Tigers' top score.
* West Bendigo staved off Spring Gully's outright attempt.
After the Crows had last week declared at 5-269, West Bendigo resumed its innings on Saturday at 2-17.
However, the Redbacks only added a further 44 more runs to be bowled out for 61.
Opening bowlers Nick Skeen (4-15) and Alex Sutton (3-26) took seven wickets between them for the Crows, while skipper Tarran Kilcullen (30) made almost half of West Bendigo's score.
Sent back in for their second innings the Redbacks denied the Crows outright points by closing at 8-149.
The Redbacks had one stage been 3-44 before a much-needed partnership between Marcus Williamson (69) and Tristan Boykett (17) added 68 for the fourth wicket and halted some of the Crows' momentum.
Co-captain Nick Skeen ended the match with seven wickets for Spring Gully after following up his four-for in the first innings with 3-23 in the second.
Sedgwick 7-198 def Axe Creek 189.
United def Emu Creek (forfeit).
Spring Gully 7-351 & 2-110 def West Bendigo 156.
California Gully 7-224 def Mandurang 211.
Marong 184 def Bendigo Strikers 145.
REIGNING Upper Loddon Cricket Association premier Kingower has made a 2-0 start to its 2023-24 campaign after comfortably defeating Arnold on Saturday.
After winning the toss and batting first Kingower compiled 186 before being bowled out in the 33rd over.
The foundation for the innings was set by openers Matthew Rowe (48) and William Deason (29), who put on 57 for the first wicket.
As well as the solid start from the openers, the Kingower innings also featured a 48-run fourth-wicket partnership between vice-captain Kyle Simpson (58) and Tyler Murphy (8).
Batting at No.6, captain Jayden Leach also made a handy 34 for Kingower.
Arnold shared its wickets around between five players - Henry McCullough (2-11), Cameron Dale (2-25), Michael Dale (2-49), Campbell Hancock (1-14) and Kale Hewett (1-37).
In reply Arnold was all out for 111 in the 31st over, with the best partnership of the innings the 32 McCullough (39) and Hewett (9) put on for the fourth wicket.
Opening the batting, McCullough's 39 was the top score for the Redbacks.
Captain Jayden Leach (2-15), Matthew Rowe (2-28) and Simpson (2-28) all took two wickets for Kingower.
In Saturday's other round two game, Wedderburn (142) defeated Boort-Yando (118) by 24 runs.
LADDER - Kingower (8), Wedderburn (8), Arnold (0), Boort-Yando (0).
ROUND 3 NEXT WEEK - Boort-Yando v Arnold, Kingower v Wedderburn.
