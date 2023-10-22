Bendigo Advertiser
Great Otway National Park earthquake reportedly felt in Bendigo

Updated October 22 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:57am
No injuries have been reported after an earthquake struck southwestern Victoria. (AP PHOTO)
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake has rattled residents in southwestern Victoria with thousands of people reporting to have felt the early morning tremor.

