BDCA: Grundy delivers captain's knock for Power with century

HUNTLY North produced a vastly improved batting performance led by skipper Ryan Grundy on the opening day of round two of the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.
Facing White Hills at Scott Street, the Power just fell short of their goal at the start of the day of batting out their full 85 overs as they compiled 228.
The Power innings lasted 83.4 overs, with their total of 228 more than double what they scored in their combined two innings in round one against Sandhurst when they were bowled out for scores of 82 and 31 in an outright defeat.
Coming off such a poor showing with the bat in round one it was no great surprise when after winning the toss the Demons sent Huntly North in.
But to the credit of the Power they showed enormous resolve to bounce back from the round one disaster and produce a total where they can turn up on day two next Saturday right in the contest.
Power openers Grundy and Jarrod Harris set the tone for the day with an 84-run stand for the first wicket.
It would take until the 29th over for the Demons to get their first wicket when Harris, who made a patient 12 off 89 balls, was trapped lbw to Englishman Max Shepherd.
Grundy would go on to carve out 115 against his former side in what was his 12th BDCA first XI century.
Since 2000 in the BDCA only Heath Behrens (27), Tony Taig (19), Ben Gunn (15) and Gavin Bowles (14) have made more centuries than Grundy.
Of Grundy's 12 BDCA centuries, it was his third against White Hills.
Grundy scored at a good clip too, with his 115 coming off 152 balls and featuring 13 boundaries and two sixes before his innings came to an end when caught at deep mid-wicket by Caleb Barras off Shepherd.
The Power also got top-order contributions from recruit Bilal Kamal (32) and Judd Gilchrist (31), while Will Kennett scored a vaulable 19 n.o. late.
From 2-169 at one stage, the Power looked in danger of potentially being bowled out for less than 200 when they lost 5-21 to slip to 7-190, but they were able to add a further 38 largely off the back of a steadying eighth-wicket partnership between Gilchrist and Englishman Kennett.
Gilchrist put plenty of value on his wicket, occupying the crease for 95 balls against the Demons' attack that had left-arm off-spinner Shepherd (3-26 off 18) as its leading wicket-taker.
Fellow new spinner Michael Nalesnyik (1-23 off 18) also again bowled well for the Demons, with he and Shepherd combining for 4-49 off 36 overs with 15 maidens between them.
Another of the Demons' spinners, Angus O'Brien (2-18) was on a hat-trick at one stage when he dismissed Shiran Kulathunga (5) and Shane Gilchrist (0) in consecutive deliveries.
A brilliant last-wicket partnership between Zac Sims and Ben Evans has given Sandhurst a score above 200 to defend against Strathfieldsaye at Weeroona Oval.
At 9-131 in the 60th over having just lost 6-33 the Dragons were reeling and looking likely to end the day out in the field.
Yet Sims and Evans had other ideas and against the tide of play lifted Sandhurst to a score of 209 with a 78-run partnership for the last wicket.
Batting at No.9, Sims scored his first half-century in the first XI with a fighting knock of 51 off 89, while No.11 Evans - after taking 10 wickets with the ball in round one - supported Sims brilliantly with an unbeaten 29.
"It was great to see Zac get his first half-century and Ben hung in there with him really well," Sandhurst captain Dylan Gibson said.
"They didn't do anything silly and just did what our top order probably should have - they played every ball on its merits, hit the ball along the ground, put away the bad balls and ran hard.
"When we were 9 for 130-odd we were thinking that if we could eek it out to 150 it would at least give us something to bowl at, so to get to 209 definitely keeps us in the game for next week."
The Sandhurst innings also featured a steadying fourth-wicket partnership of 57 between Jasper Langley and Ash Gray either side of tea.
The Dragons were 3-40 in the 19th over when Gray joined Langley at the crease.
"Jasper and Ash hung in there really well after we lost three quick wickets. They were able to get us through to tea without losing any more wickets and that was really important," Gibson said.
Jasper and Ash hung in there really well after we lost three quick wickets. They were able to get us through to tea without losing any more wickets and that was really important- Dylan Gibson - Sandhurst captain
No.3 Langley has opened the season with back-to-back half-centuries.
After making 71 against Huntly North in round one, Langley followed it up with 63 off 125 against the Jets.
Known as one of the most explosive hitters in the BDCA, Gray was content to play second fiddle in the partnership with a subdued 11 off 76 balls.
"Ash went out there with a job to do and that wasn't to lose another wicket before tea. He also noticed that Jasper was probably getting a few more loose balls than he was and it was just a really controlled, smart innings when we needed it," Gibson said.
The Dragons' side included leg-spinner Liam Bowe, who after playing the past seven years at Essendon - as well as some Big Bash with the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder - will play with Sandhurst this season when work and study commitments allow.
"We'll just play it game-by-game with Bowey at this stage," Gibson said.
"He's got a heavy load in terms of work, family and study and he's travelling back from Melbourne at this stage, so it is quite a commitment for him to come back and play for us.
"He's a Sandhurst boy, loves the club and wants to come back and help, so he's going to play as many games as he can. It's good to have him with the experience he brings from BBL and Premier Cricket."
Bowe needs to play at least six games for the Dragons to be eligible for finals.
After bowling 31 overs against Bendigo last week, left-arm Jets' off-spinner Savith Priyan sent down 28 on Saturday for a return of 3-56.
Chathura Damith (2-56) and young left-armer Kobey Hunter (2-15) were also multiple wicket-takers for the Jets, who will be rueing letting the Dragons well and truly off the hook late in the day.
Strathdale-Maristians has belted the season's first score above 300 after a dominant day with the bat against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
The Suns cracked 9-331 off their 85 overs after winning the toss and batting.
Eaglehawk would have been reasonably content with how the day was progressing when they had the Suns 4-85 in the 32nd over. However, the Suns' much-vaunted batting depth rose to the fore led by the trio of James Barri, Ben DeAraugo and Sam Johnston.
From 4-85 Barri and DeAraugo put on 115 for the fifth wicket, before DeAraugo and Johnston teamed together for a 97-run stand for the sixth wicket.
No.4 Barri followed up his 90 against Golden Square last week with a fine 80 off 117 balls (13 boundaries).
Veteran DeAraugo cracked nine boundaries and two sixes in his 85 off 136 balls, while Johnston's 76 off 82 balls featured nine fours and one six.
Nick Farley (4-59) and new captain Aaron Monro (3-75) combined for seven wickets for the Hawks, who have a mighty task in front of them with the bat on day two next Saturday.
Bendigo United made the most of its 20-over crack with the ball against Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park.
After the Redbacks had been knocked over for 186 they went to stumps with the momentum behind them after Kangaroo Flat closed the day at a shaky 4-47.
Sam Langley (3-21) has three of the wickets and Wil Pinniger (1-0) one, with the Roos' quartet of Chris Barber (5), skipper Jake Klemm (10), Campbell Smith (0) and Daniel Barber (21) all back in the shed.
Dylan Klemm (10 n.o.) and Matt Dwyer (0 n.o.) will resume the chase for the Roos next week.
Earlier, Dylan Klemm produced a stellar performance with the ball, capturing 6-21 off 11 overs after Kangaroo Flat won the toss and, for the second game in a row, sent the opposition in.
Klemm took the first wicket of the day when he had Bendigo United captain Clayton Holmes (13) caught behind, while he later snared five of the last six dismissals.
In just his fourth first XI innings Darcy Mills top-scored for the Redbacks with 63 off 105 balls.
Mills started his innings in the 19th over with the Redbacks 2-39 and batted through until he was the sixth wicket to fall in the 57th over when bowled by Klemm.
Once Mills was dismissed the Redbacks lost their last six wickets for just 17 runs.
The best partnership of the Bendigo United innings was the 69 Mills and recruit Mitch Treacy (35) put on for the fourth wicket.
Golden Square has knocked off 47 of the 221 runs it needs to beat Bendigo in their tussle at Atkins Street.
In a clash of two sides on the rebound from round one losses, Golden Square went to stumps at 0-47 after bowling the Goers out for 220.
Play ended 26 balls early after Square's Scott Johnson in his 400th club game hit Kyle Humphrys (0-12) for six, with the ball landing in a neighboring skip bin.
Once the ball, which had become waterlogged, was found and there was no like-for-like replacement available stumps were called, with play to resume 15 minutes early on day two.
Johnson (19 n.o.) and Kayle Thompson (24 n.o.) will resume the innings next week.
Earlier, new opening batsman Kieren Burns (57) top-scored for the Goers with he and vice-captain Xavier Ryan (32) putting on 54 for the first wicket.
Square had a huge slice of luck go its way when Goers' skipper and reigning Cricketer of the Year James Ryan was run out for a diamond duck after the ball from a Burns' shot deflected off bower Liam Smith to Jayden Templeton, who then threw to wicket-keeper Jake Higgins in the 14th over.
Left-hander Humphrys looked in good touch for the Goers, scoring at better than a run-a-ball in making 46 off 45 before a clip off his legs was caught by Josh Simpson off Templeton (1-25).
Opener Burns spent 139 balls at the crease and batted into the 47th over, with his 57 his first half-century in the first XI.
The Goers were bowled out in the 65th over, with the last pair of Archer Carlile (26) and Bailey Goodwin (4 n.o.) adding 23 to push their total to 220.
Left-arm spinner Smith (4-65) and opening bowler Scott Trollope (3-44) were multiple wicket-takers for the Bulldogs.
Huntly North 78 & 0-5 v White Hills 4-133.
Kangaroo Flat 150 v Bendigo United 2-49.
Strathdale-Maristians 234 v Eaglehawk.
Bendigo 154 v Golden Square 0-89.
Sandhurst 7-215 v Strathfieldsaye.
Golden Square 7-275 v Bendigo.
Eaglehawk 3-295 v Strathdale-Maristians.
Kangaroo Flat 148 v Bendigo United.
Huntly North 122 v White Hills 0-12.
Sandhurst 157 v Maiden Gully Marist.
Eaglehawk 8-249 v Kangaroo Flat.
Strathdale-Maristians 175 v Sandhurst 4-38.
Strathfieldsaye 178 v Maiden Gully Marist.
Golden Square 9-175 v Strathfieldsaye Jets.
Maiden Gully Marist 52 v Huntly North 2-83.
Strathfieldsaye 188 v Bendigo United.
Kangaroo Flat 6-196 v Bendigo.
Strathdale-Maristians 9-199 v Eaglehawk.
* At this stage due to the changeover from MyCricket to PlayHQ, cricket scoreboards are unable to be printed.
