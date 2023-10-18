A man suffering from a drug addition to heroin, methylamphetamine and cannabis was arrested on Monday night, October 16, before being released on bail after a Bendigo court appearance the next day.
Damon Mascoll has been charged with offences including possessing controlled and prohibited weapons, which he said he took with him when he was collecting heroin.
The court heard his family has been "broken" by the 23-year-old's drug addiction issues when he appeared before Magistrate Russell Kelly.
The court heard Mr Mascoll described the weapons to police as his "sex toys" and said he had a "piece of paper" showing he was born in Australia and he had been "shitted (sic) on my entire life".
Mr Mascoll has yet to enter a plea.
The court heard the young man lived with ADHD and he described his experience in custody as "putrid".
Addressing Magistrate Kelly as "judge", before correcting himself, he told the court he had not been able to receive his medication while in custody.
Magistrate Kelly said that was an unfortunate part of being in custody when staff could not verify what medication a person might need.
He went on to tell Mr Mascoll he was "not interested in excuses".
"If you want to buy heroin, don't bring weapons with you," he said.
"And engage with your support workers."
The court heard Mr Mascoll had also had issues with neighbours who, it was suggested to the court, deliberately used a whipper snipper to annoy him.
"Walk away from your neighbours," Magistrate Kelly told him.
"Because next time you might be arrested on Friday night."
He explained that would mean Mr Mascoll would need to be processed in Melbourne where there would be "big, heavy, ugly men who will beat you up for breakfast".
Mr Mascoll will appear in Sunshine court on November 16.
Magistrate Kelly wished good luck to his parents before Mr Mascoll thanked Mr Kelly.
