A young man who attacked two emergency service workers after a meltdown at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre has been sentenced to three months in prison and a community corrections order.
In a separate incident, the man ripped a clump of hair from his former partner's head.
The 21-year-old father-to-be pleaded guilty to a number of serious charges including multiple driving offences involving speed, recklessly cause injury, contravening a family violence intervention order, recklessly causing injury to an emergency worker and assaulting a second emergency worker.
He will also lose his driver's licence for 12 months.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court was shown a video of the young man's outburst in a Malmsbury common room where other detainees were playing ping pong and relaxing.
The man verbally abused a staff member before physically lashing out, hitting one person - who fell on the floor - and striking another.
Three to four staff members had to struggle to control him as he yelled obscenities before reinforcements arrived to deal with what Magistrate Russell Kelly called a "very violent incident".
More news: Suspicious death in Daylesford CBD
Magistrate Kelly said he did want to minimise the effect on the two complainants but said their injuries were at the lower end of what the court had previously seen.
The court heard the young man had significant prior convictions but had also "had it pretty tough".
Magistrate Kelly acknowledged the man had been "effectively abandoned by his parents" and also had a mental impairment. He lives with PTSD, a major depressive disorder, ADHD and borderline personality traits.
The court was also told the man's mother committed domestic violence against him as a child which included pouring boiling water over him, leaving scarring on his chest.
Magistrate Kelly told the young offender that Malmsbury staff did not "go to work expecting to be assaulted" in his "rampage".
The man was supported by his employer, who told the court he would have to close his business if his one staff member was jailed, and also by his current partner who is expecting their first child.
The young man's boss described him as among the best employees he had ever had.
MORE STORIES:
"He's courteous to homeowners, punctual, reliable - I can't fault him," the Bendigo business owner said.
"He's done some pretty horrific things but everyone's got a past and since he's come to me, I can't fault him at all."
The court was told it had been difficult to find other staff to work in the role.
The court also heard the young man's pregnant partner could lose their rental property if he was taken into custody as she would not be in a position to pay the rent.
The man's lawyer told the court six months or more in prison - which is the mandatory sentence for recklessly causing injury to an emergency worker without exceptional circumstances - would be "catastrophic" for the accused, his young and pregnant partner, and his employer.
The man was taken into custody directly from the courtroom on October 17.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.