Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre will shut by the end of the year after 57 years in operation, staff have been told.
The troubled centre has experienced staff shortages following a string of assaults and incidents involving youth in custody.
Malmsbury has also recorded a number of break outs, including one in August 2022 in which 19-year-old and 22 year old men escaped through a hole in the ceiling of their accommodation.
In an email seen by the Bendigo Advertiser, Youth Justice Commissioner Andrea Davidson confirmed workers' roles would be "declared surplus" at Malmsbury in the coming months.
Ms Davidson said it was a "difficult decision" and it would have "significant impacts" on staff and young people.
The email said the decision reflects "several factors including a reduction in young people in custody, significant reductions in dual track young people, and the availability of the new purpose infrastructure at Cherry Creek to better support young people and staff".
Young people in custody at Malmsbury will be transferred to a new facility at Cherry Creek and the existing Parkville complex in Melbourne within the next six months.
The Cherry Creek Youth Justice Precinct is due to open within weeks as part of building a "contemporary" youth justice set-up that supports young offenders and "keeps staff the community safe", a government press release said.
It will take in an initial group of males between the ages of 15 and 18 by August.
The facility will have compact four-person units to allow targeted support and will include modern security systems.
A Community and Public Sector Union Victorian branch spokesperson said it was important to support staff in the move to a new facility .
"We will be working with the department to ensure all jobs are protected and ease the transition and transfer of staff to shifts at the new facility," they said.
"As well as to other options within the department locally if anyone would like to move into another sector."
The State Government said that staff would get the chance to transition into other roles as well as being given career advice and details about separation and incentive packages in the next month.
Minister for Youth Justice Enver Erdogan said that were "immensely grateful to the staff at Malmsbury for the vital work they do every day - our support package will help give certainty to their future and provide new opportunities to work with people in our justice system".
The opening of Cherry Creek and improved conditions, including pay, and training, for Parkville staff were part of the June 13 announcement. The changes at the two facilities arise from recommendations in the Armytage-Ogloff review that looked at the state's youth justice system.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
