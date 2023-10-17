More than two dozen police have been at the scene of a suspicious death in Daylesford, close to the town's main supermarket, this morning.
Police said the man was found seriously injured by passers-by in Bridport Street around 6.30am. The passer-by started CPR but the man died at the scene.
"At this early stage the circumstances surrounding the man's death are unclear but it is being treated as suspicious," a police spokesperson said.
"The intersection of Albert Street (Midland Highway) and Bridport streets are blocked and will be for some time."
Bridport Street is also home to Daylesford's CFA station and swimming pool.
People in the area said about a dozen detectives were at the scene and police had doorknocked locals asking if they had CCTV.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppers.com.au
