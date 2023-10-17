Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Daylesford street closed as detectives investigate death

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 17 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than a dozen police at the corner of Bridport and Albert streets, Daylesford, near where a now-deceased man was found badly injured at dawn. Picture supplied to The Ballarat Courier.
More than a dozen police at the corner of Bridport and Albert streets, Daylesford, near where a now-deceased man was found badly injured at dawn. Picture supplied to The Ballarat Courier.

More than two dozen police have been at the scene of a suspicious death in Daylesford, close to the town's main supermarket, this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.