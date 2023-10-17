Two Bendigo women have been recognised for their extraordinary contribution to their community with induction into the Victorian Honour Roll of Women.
Cathie Steele and Shanleigh Meldrum were among 22 women around the state recently honoured on the roll.
The Victorian Women's Honour Roll was established in 2001 to recognise the achievements of women from the Australian state of Victoria and now contains 728 names.
Former Bendigo Foodshare board chair Ms Steele was "absolutely amazed" by her inclusion on the list.
MORE NEWS:
Her nomination had been supported by a large number of food relief hubs and organisations, she said, and reflected the "people and work that we do".
Ms Steele, who was the City of Greater Bendigo's Citizen of the Year in 2021, first got involved with the Foodshare enterprise a decade ago when she saw an advertisement in the Bendigo Advertiser about setting it up.
A former manager of the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, she was retiring and looking around for something to do back in Bendigo and wanted to avoid volunteering in the health sector, she says.
"I wanted to find something that was a win for everyone involved, and that's what Foodshare is," she said.
From distributing food to around 20 charities and organisations when it started, the organisation is now supplying 80 or 90, half of them schools, and is going from strength to strength, she says.
"It was just fantastic to get to a point where we could appoint a chair of that organisation," Ms Steele said.
"The best success is to be able to walk away from it."
Her primary involvement is now with the Regional Food Security Alliance, which involves Bendigo Foodshare working together with a group of similar organisations to advocate more effectively to governments.
Honour roll inductee Shanleigh Meldrum is also deeply involved in advocacy work.
The Langley resident is a "sensory disability" worker and disability advocate, who through her job at Deaf Hub Bendigo has created a program - due to expand to four new rural or regional areas in coming months - to connect isolated young Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Deafblind people in rural areas.
"Growing up as a deaf child in the Macedon Ranges I was one of the only children with hearing loss in almost all my schools, which was incredibly isolating," Ms Meldrum says.
"Although I received some government funding to support my educational needs in school I was continuously having to advocate for things such as captions."
READ NOW:
Her determination to change the situation for people with sensory disability in rural areas has seen Ms Meldrum's advocacy extend also into the emergency services area, where she has campaigned for accessible information, delivered community education and advised and assisted in a range of forums and seminars, all in a voluntary capacity.
During the 2022 floods she contacted regional incident control centres to ensure that authorities had access to interpreters, and spent a lot of time translating information herself "to ensure Deaf community members could understand warnings and when/if they had to evacuate," she said.
"This shows that there is still a significant way to go to ensure that Deaf people have access to emergency information."
Ms Meldrum said her inclusion on the women's roll was an honour and "incredibly unexpected".
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.