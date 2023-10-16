Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca's Facebook and Snapchat sex offender Michael Baker

Updated October 17 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30am
Echuca man Michael Baker will be in jail for nine months after contacting as many as 14 children online and pressuring them to send nude photos of themselves. Picture from Facebook
An Echuca sex offender who targeted children online, and who was caught through the work of undercover police and an anonymous American, will be released in July after nine months in prison.

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

