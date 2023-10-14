BDCA: Redbacks back from brink to defeat Demons by four runs

BENDIGO United produced a stunning fightback with the ball after tea on Saturday to defeat White Hills by four runs in a Bendigo District Cricket Association round one thriller.
Chasing Bendigo United's 175 at Harry Trott Oval, White Hills was very much in the box seat at the tea break with the visitors coasting along at 3-134.
However, the second half of the day's play was dominated by the Redbacks, who took 7-37 after the break to bowl the Demons out for 171 to open their season with a victory.
The Redbacks' surge back into the game started in the second over after tea when medium-pacer Ashley Younghusband had Michael Nalesnyik (25) caught at mid-off by Marcus Mangiameli.
The dismissal ended a 49-run partnership between Nalesnyik and Gavin Bowles (34) and would be the first of three match-turning wickets to Younghusband.
Having one stage had 0-32 off four overs, after 13 overs Younghusband's figures read 3-40 as he later also picked up the wickets of Bowles and Max Shepherd (3).
And with left-arm spinner Magniameli snaring the wickets of Rhys Irwin (5) and Tom Piazza (0) the Redbacks had fallen to 8-155 as No.10 Riley Fitzpatrick joined Nick Wharton at the crease with 21 needed to win and the pressure right on.
They pushed the score along to 166 before Wharton (10) was trapped lbw by Redbacks' stalwart Miggy Podosky, leaving the Demons 10 to win with only Fitzpatrick and No.11 Angus O'Brien left to bat.
The final pair added one more to take the score to 167 then the Demons were gifted four runs when a Podosky delivery flew past wicket-keeper Steve Barrett, who was up at the stumps, for four byes, taking the score to 171.
But they would be the last runs scored for the day as soon after Podosky caught the outside edge of Fitzpatrick (7), who was well caught by Barrett as the Redbacks clung on to win.
Podosky taking the last two wickets gave him figures off 2-50 off 18 overs, Younghusband finished with 3-43 off 15, while Mangiameli's influence was profound.
Magniameli sent down a heavy workload of 29 overs and was rewarded with the fine figures of 4-37 - an economy rate of just 1.27 - which included 13 maidens.
"It was a really good win today. We were obviously on the ropes there for a while, but just tried to simplify things, bowl tight and make scoring hard and we were able to do that," Bendigo United captain Clayton Holmes said.
"The gameplan all along today was to try to take the game as deep as we could, which we did and were able to get on the right side of the result.
"We didn't give much away after tea and dot balls builds pressure and that brought wickets.
"It would have been nice to have a few more runs on the board, but the key was we had the runs on the board and the pressure was on them to have to get them.
"Our bowlers all bowled well and we fielded really well; we took all the chances that came our way, so it was a good day."
While it was a grind for the Redbacks early last week with the bat, it was stark contrast for the Demons as captain Brayden Stepien got White Hills away to an energetic start.
The Demons needed just 10 overs to score their first 50 runs, with Stepien (40) and Ben Irvine (24) putting on 64 for the first wicket.
The Redbacks got their much-needed first breakthrough in the 13th over when Stepien (40 off 43) was caught by Redbacks' debutante Dylan Waters at backward square leg.
Sandhurst has opened its season with maximum points after beating Huntly North outright at Strauch Reserve.
The Dragons already had first innings points shored up last week before bowling the Power out for one of the BDCA's lowest scores this century in their second innings - 31 - in a game that ended shortly after tea.
Sandhurst began the day at 2-93 in reply to the Power's 82 and batted for a further 11 overs, adding another 90 runs to declare at 5-183 with a lead of 101.
No.3 Jasper Langley top-scored for the Dragons with 71 in what was the first half-century of his first XI career in the BDCA.
Recruit Mustafa Kamal (2-59) and Judd Gilchrist (2-37) both took two wickets for the Power, who in a disastrous second innings were bundled out for just 31.
The Power, who batted two short without either Shiran Kulathunga or Storm Giri, lasted just 30 overs at the crease, with their score of 31 the equal third lowest in the BDCA since 2000.
Only Kangaroo Flat's 29 against Golden Square in round four, 2012-13, and Bendigo's 30 against Kangaroo Flat in round eight, 2007-08, have been lower during the timespan.
Having missed all of last season because of a wrist injury, Dragons' leg-spinner Ben Evans celebrated a 10-wicket match in his return game.
After taking 7-23 in the first innings, Evans followed it up with 3-11 in the second to give him a combined match haul of 10-34 off 26 overs.
Evans is the first Sandhurst player to take 10 wickets in a match since Tim Williams (7-42 and 4-28) did so against Huntly-North Bendigo in round 10 of 2006-07.
The Power's innings closed by losing 4-0, while at one stage Dragons' opening bowler Taylor Beard sent down 45 consecutive deliveries without conceding a run.
Beard ended the innings with 1-7 off 10 overs following 1-5 off 8.4 in the first - a combined 2-12 off 18.4 overs.
Among the Power dismissals was a brilliant piece of fielding from Ben Yarwood with a direct hit from backward point to the bowler's end to run out Huntly North captain Ryan Grundy (10).
Given the past three seasons of the BDCA had all been one-day games, the Dragons are the first team to score an outright win since Strathdale-Maristians against Bendigo on February 15-22 of 2020.
"Outright wins are hard to get... it obviously helped that we only had to take eight wickets because they had a couple of guys missing, but we still had 40 overs left to bowl at them," Sandhurst captain Dylan Gibson said.
"I haven't been involved in many games that have been as comprehensive as that, so it's a really good start.
"We had a plan to bat for 10 or so overs and see if we could get 100 in front... we batted for 11, got 100 in front, declared and then rattled through them, so it was exactly what we wanted to do.
"Our B Grade had an outright win as well and our C Grade won too, so as a club we've had a good day and start to the season."
A maiden century to opening batsman Daniel Barber was the highlight of Kangaroo Flat's win over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
Barber, who made his first XI debut in 2009-10, broke through for that elusive first century in his 161st innings for the Roos as he finished 110 n.o. to surpass his previous highest score of 87.
The reigning premier Roos started the day at 4-99 in reply to the Hawks' 140 and after losing Matt Dwyer (15) early needed 17 overs to reach their target.
The Roos later declared at 7-240, with Barber's unbeaten 110 coming off 206 balls and featuring 15 boundaries and two sixes - one of which took him from 92 to 98.
The innings featured a 103-run stand for the sixth wicket between Barber and coach Brent Hamblin (48).
All-rounder Cam McGlashan (4-38), who had already taken three wickets on day one, was the only multiple wicket-taker for the Hawks, who dug in during their second innings to close the day at 2-124.
Opener McGlashan (62) scored a half-century, while No.3 Angus Chisholm was unbeaten on 45.
A Strathfieldsaye side with four teenage debutantes in it stifled Bendigo to record a 77-run win over the Goers in their QEO home game.
The Goers could muster just 167 in reply to the Jets' 8-244, with Strathfieldsaye reaping the rewards of last week being the only team to win the toss and bat first.
The Goers' innings lasted into the 79th over, scoring at a run-rate of just 2.1 against the disciplined Jets' attack.
Skipper Ben Devanny and off-spinner Savith Priyan combined for seven wickets for the Jets and had the clamps on the Goers.
Priyan sent down 30.5 overs to for a return of 4-58. At one stage Priyan had conceded just 23 runs off his first 20 overs.
Opening the bowling, Devanny - who took three of the last four wickets to fall - was on the spot with 3-15 off 13 overs.
There was a moment to savour early in the day for 15-year-old Jets' left-armer Kobey Hunter (1-21), who took his first A Grade wicket when he had Bendigo opener Dylan Lovell (14) caught behind by Jack Stubbs.
Fellow opener Xavier Ryan put a high price on his wicket, facing 187 balls and batting into the 58th over in making a grinding 49 before he was the fourth wicket to fall with the score on 114.
Joel Bothe finished 42 n.o. for the Goers, who start their 2023-24 campaign off with a loss again against the team that beat them in last season's elimination final.
Strathdale-Maristians lost just one further wicket before reaching its target against Golden Square at Wade Street.
The Suns resumed day two at 2-24 in pursuit of Square's 151.
It took the Suns a further 28 overs to surpass Golden Square, with the only other wicket lost on the way to victory that of skipper Cameron Taylor (51).
Stumps were later pulled after the dismissal of James Barri (90) with the Suns closing at 6-184.
Batting at No.4, Barri had started the day on six and was in sight of what would have been a maiden first XI century before being caught by Kayle Thompson at cover off left-arm spinner Liam Smith. Barri struck 10 boundaries during his 136-ball innings.
Scott Trollope (2-28), Bulldogs' skipper Smith (2-37) and Scott Johnson (2-15) all took two wickets for the Bulldogs.
Sandhurst 195 def Huntly North 37 & 134.
Eaglehawk 8-209 def Kangaroo Flat 9-179.
Sandhurst 4-111 def Huntly North 9-105.
Bendigo United 173 def White Hills 6-156.
Eaglehawk 5-96 def Kangaroo Flat 9-95.
Golden Square 1-141 def Strathdale-Maristians 5-140.
Bendigo 3-150 def Strathfieldsaye 7-131.
Strathdale-Maristians 5-259 def White Hills 8-114.
Strathfieldsaye Jets 8-185 def Maiden Gully 7-175.
Huntly North 6-132 def Sandhurst 7-93.
Eaglehawk 2-101 def Kangaroo Flat 9-100.
Strathdale-Maristians 1-96 def Maiden Gully 7-91.
Strathfieldsaye 9-119 def Bendigo 6-116.
Only confirmed results on PlayHQ incuded.
