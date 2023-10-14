Bendigo is in its Eras, era. Or at least it was last night.
Fans across the city descended on Bendigo Cinemas to the attend the opening of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on October 13.
The candy bar line wound through the cinema foyer, but that is nothing compared to the long Ticketek waiting times these fans are used to.
Check out photos from the premiere below:
Previously, Bendigo Cinemas duty manager Greg O'Connell said the theatre was excited to be showing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
"We love showing concert movies. Our last one was Metallica (72 Seasons Live from TX) and everyone loved it.
Mr O'Connell said cinema one would be decked out in Style and reserved for the big night.
"It fits 370 people, it's our big screen with great sound," he said.
"It always creates such a great atmosphere and you really feel like you're at an actual concert."
