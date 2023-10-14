Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo votes on the Voice referendum

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 14 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:50pm
Voters queuing at Eaglehawk. Picture by Jenny Denton
With over half of the Bendigo electorate's 113,925 registered voters already having cast postal or pre-poll ballots, the action was generally slow but steady around the booths on Saturday for voting in the Voice referendum.

