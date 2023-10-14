Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan was showing her support for a "yes" win in the referendum in the form of a t-shirt as she cast her Voice vote.
Questions around a possible "no" vote win were met with a laser like focus on supporting the "yes" outcome as she went in to vote at the Epsom Primary School in her Bendigo East electorate on October 14.
"Right now we are focused on doing everything we can to get a strong and positive outcome," Ms Allan said.
"Whether it's better outcomes for the littlest of kids or supporting indigenous Australians to get better access to a job, to university, to healthcare to help improve life outcome, this is what listening can achieve.
"This is what the voice is about and that is why I'm voting 'yes'."
First Peoples Assembly member Trent Nelson said he had positive conversations with voters at the Epsom polling booth.
"Seeing the amount of people in there and judging by some of the conversations and talking with its pretty positive," Mr Nelson said.
Reconciliation between white and indigenous Australia would continue no matter the outcome of the referendum, he said.
"Reconciliation will keep continuing no matter what," Mr Nelson said.
"[The voice] is just another positive step towards moving forward, but reconciliation will always keep happening, whatever the outcome is later on today."
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters urged her constituents to "vote with their heart".
"Think about what we can do to really help empower First Nations people," Ms Chesters said.
"If we want to close the gap, if we want to make sure that the life expectancy between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians is improved, we need people to vote 'yes'."
"No" campaigners had leant heavily into the Voice "dividing" the nation, but that was "flat out wrong", Ms Chesters said.
"For the majority of Australians, this will have no impact," she said.
"But for first Australians, this means everything. It gives them a chance to have a say on matters that affect them."
Voice referendum voting centres close at 6pm today, with counting starting after polls close.
It is unclear how long it will take to get a result, but some counting information is expected around 7.30pm.
