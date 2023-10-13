On October 13, the eve of the Voice to Parliament referendum, campaigners from both camps were out on the street, shaking their signs to the music that moved them and inviting passing cars to give them a toot.
Melinda Cassidy for "no" said her small group had found it uplifting to receive a lot of support from passersby.
"So I'm feeling apprehensive of course, but I'm feeling quite positive as well," she said.
"I believe we need to save Australia and vote no."
Despite the polling, Indigenous "yes" campaigners Uncle Greg Arnold and Carly Pickett were also keeping positive.
"Optimistic... trying not to get my hopes up too much. but also don't get negative," Ms Pickett said when asked how she was feeling.
"Today with everybody here, how can we be negative? This is northing but positive, and the love, the feel - everything's here.
"So feeling good. Either way, we will stand together here."
Ms Pickett said she had already written to local MP Lisa Chesters and Indigenous Affairs minister Linda Burney to ask if the referendum wasn't successful, they would consider legislating an advisory Voice to Parliament.
"Give it a go, let people see what they were so scared of," she said.
