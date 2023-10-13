Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo "yes" and "no" Voice campaigners out on referendum eve

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 14 2023 - 10:45am, first published 9:13am
A "yes" campaigner at Charing Cross on Friday afternoon.
On October 13, the eve of the Voice to Parliament referendum, campaigners from both camps were out on the street, shaking their signs to the music that moved them and inviting passing cars to give them a toot.

