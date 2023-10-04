Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo's Graeme Turpie given Freemasonry's top global award

DC
By David Chapman
October 5 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy for the Province of Victoria for the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Neil Nyholm (left) presents the Distinguished Service Diploma to Bendigo's Graeme Turpie. Picture supplied
Deputy for the Province of Victoria for the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Neil Nyholm (left) presents the Distinguished Service Diploma to Bendigo's Graeme Turpie. Picture supplied

Well-known Bendigonian Graeme Turpie has added another achievement to his impressive resume, receiving one of the highest awards in the worldwide Freemasonry movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.