Well-known Bendigonian Graeme Turpie has added another achievement to his impressive resume, receiving one of the highest awards in the worldwide Freemasonry movement.
A retired journalist, the 84-year-old Mr Turpie was recently presented with the Distinguished Service Diploma for his years of service to the Scottish Rite - one of the Christian Orders of Freemasonry.
The diploma, which is issued by the Supreme Council in Edinburgh, Scotland, is the highest recognition for service in the rite.
Deputy for the Province of Victoria for the Scottish Rite Neil Nyholm travelled to Bendigo recently to present Mr Turpie with the award.
"Each year, one award is presented to a person who deserves it the most based on their history and achievements ," Mr Nyholm said.
"You have to apply to the Supreme Council in Scotland and it must go before their meeting to vote on it.
"Graeme is a marvellous worker and is involved in so many things."
Mr Nyholm said the award recognised the "significant contribution Mr Turpie has made to Freemasonry" as secretary of both the Bendigo Sovereign Chapter No.32 and Bendigo Sovereign Council No.16 for more than 20 years.
A member of the Golden and Corinthian Lodge, Mr Turpie is also a presenter on KLFM community radio in Bendigo and a warden at St Mary's Anglican Church, Kangaroo Flat.
Mr Turpie said he was "very chuffed and surprised" to receive the award.
"The Scottish Rite is a worldwide organisation and to have the Supreme Council in Scotland deciding I was worthy of the honour I felt very humbled by it," he said.
Mr Turpie has been a Freemason for more than 60 years, becoming a full Mason in 1959 and joining the Scottish Rite in the 1970s.
"My father Fred was a Freemason and I would follow him on visits to people who needed help, like widows and others having a struggle," Mr Turpie said.
"The organisation was a good thing. It's a brotherhood of men that I enjoyed being with so I've stayed with them."
Numbering about 200 members in Bendigo, the Freemasons are involved in a lot of charity work behind the scenes.
"We're a low key organisation which like to offer assistance without too much fanfare," Mr Turpie said.
"We give to hospitals, donate to various health (causes), organise charity bike rides, things like that.
"It's a brotherhood of man who get together and enjoy each other's company."
