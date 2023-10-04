A riot on Tuesday afternoon at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre resulted in three young people being taken to hospital, the Department of Justice and Community Safety said.
Emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes, speaking to media outside of parliament on October 4, said a set of keys had been obtained from a guard.
Three young people were treated for upper body injuries and taken to hospital in a stable condition, according to paramedics.
A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson said staff responded quickly and were able to resolve the incident, and Victoria Police attended.
"There were no injuries to staff but three young people were taken to hospital," the spokesperson said.
"One young person has since returned.
Police said they were made aware of an incident involving a number of youths being involved in a riot inside the facility around 4pm, October 3.
Detectives are investigating the incident, which reportedly involved several assaults.
It is believed three youths were taken to hospital for treatment and a fourth was given first aid at the scene around 8.30pm.
Ms Symes said the behaviour of inmates was completely unacceptable.
"There'll be consequences as a result of that," she said.
The Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson said the incident would be thoroughly investigated.
"The safety and wellbeing of staff and young people is always our number one priority," they said.
"We are continuing to support staff and young people involved in the incident."
Earlier this month, two staff members were assaulted by a number of male youths.
Two separate incidents in three months triggered a review of the facility's practices in 2017.
The review gave a sense of the dangers staff members faced when trying to stop one break out during a riot in January, 2017.
"These two officers, at great physical risk to themselves, grappled with this large group of about 20 aggressive young offenders for several minutes," the review found.
"Despite their very best efforts, three Admission Unit offenders, assisted by offenders outside the unit, were able to push their way out of the window."
Fifteen offenders went on the run that day. Media reports linked their escape to car jackings, street robberies, an aggravated burglary and a home invasion.
"All escapees were arrested by Victoria Police by 27 January, 2017 and have been returned to custody," the review stated.
"At the time of completing this review report, Victoria Police had charged 27 young offenders with a broad range of offences relating to this incident."
The centre, with its troubled history of violence among detainees and staff absenteeism, was set to close by early 2024, with a new $420 million facility opening at Cherry Creek.
- WITH AAP
