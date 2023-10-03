A young man who collected thousands of images of child abuse material, which featured children as young as three months old, has escaped jail time.
Riley Jason Murphy, 20, pleaded guilty to one charge of knowingly possessing the material which included 3606 images and videos of what the court had previously heard were "torture".
READ MORE:
Murphy again appeared before Magistrate Russell Kelly for sentencing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on October 3.
Magistrate Kelly had previously described the images as "vile" and "distressing".
Police prosecutor senior constable Martin Friend had argued that Murphy must face jail time, but he was ultimately sentenced to a 30-month community corrections order (CCO).
He must complete 300 hours of unpaid community work as well as engaging with supports and assistance for his mental health.
Magistrate Kelly told Murphy if he breaches that order he will be facing a long term in prison with the CCO serving as his "one chance to remain at liberty".
In response to a document where Murphy said he was 'glad the police had been tipped off about his offending', prosecutor Friend told the court "if he didn't get caught, he'd still have it".
MORE NEWS:
Prosecutor Friend used an analogy to milk to describe how Murphy had "created a market" for the child abuse material.
"If people didn't drink milk, supermarkets wouldn't sell it and farmers wouldn't supply it," the prosecutor told the court.
He suggested that, in the same way, the child abuse material Murphy knowingly purchased had continued the demand for the content and the abuse it involved.
"His culpability is up there with the people who created it," Prosecutor Friend argued.
The prosecutor said this "most serious" offending "must be stamped out" and face the "full force of the law".
Murphy's defence lawyer Karin Temperley told the court her client was keen to participate in a "restorative justice program" at RMIT university.
Through the program, offenders speak to someone who has been harmed as part of the production of child abuse material, with the goal to give greater insight to the accused.
Ms Temperley said Murphy "remains committed" to rehabilitation and remains supported by family.
She said her client was young, remorseful, had entered an early plea of guilty and had no priors.
The court heard Murphy is employed and had been open with his family about his offending.
Murphy will be a registerable sex offender for at least eight years.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.