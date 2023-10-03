Aksharan Shobanan is looking forward to the first of his VCE exams, saying it was "almost exciting" for his cohort to see the culmination of six years of hard work and study.
"We have done all this work the whole year and finally the time has come to showcase that in the exams," the Girton Grammar School captain said.
The first oral exams for his Girton group will start from October 9 when they step up to be tested on their French and Extended Investigation subjects.
It's part of a more than six-week long exam season, which runs from October 2 until November 15.
Aksharan, alongside school vice-captains Ronell Masiboy and Remus Brasiev, will start exams earlier than most of their cohort given they have oral components.
He is ready for his French language oral exam but was confident everyone sitting exams in the coming weeks would perform to the best of their abilities.
"I am sure all the students in our cohort firmly believe the dedication we have put in will be shown in the exams and our ATAR results," he said.
Ronell, also a French language student, agreed with the school captain and added that she felt the Girton VCE group became closer as it moved towards the end of their high school journey.
"I feel like our cohort has gotten a lot closer leading up to exams," she said.
"I feel like that excitement of having everyone working together towards a common goal, even though it is separate ATARs, it's like we are all working together like a peloton which has been a really good aspect.
"I look forward for that continuing in the next couple of months."
Aksharan, Ronell and Remus plan to head to university with plans to study medicine, biomedicine and law respectively.
Remus was also preparing for his oral exam, but not for language. Instead, he had opted to study 'Extended Investigation'.
He explained the Extended Investigation subject was similar to a "university research paper" and included picking one topic and writing a 4000-word essay, as well as delivering a presentation on October 9.
The school vice-captain said although he was looking forward to finishing his exams, it would be a "bittersweet" experience as it signalled the end of his high school years.
Nevertheless, he said he would love to see his all his fellow students do well.
"Everyone is in the same boat. There is a sort of mutual experience," Remus said.
"For the next two months with the mutual fears, excitement and overall nerves, I think what is most comforting is having been prepared for it for so long.
"The fact everyone else is going through it as well so people will look out for each other and we're going to get across the finish line together."
All three said despite the stress that Year 12 posed, they were proud of what they had achieved to date and were looking forward to performing well in their exams.
The first written exam for students in the VCE timetable will be English which takes place on October 24.
An earlier version of this story had spelt Remus's last name as Brusiev.
