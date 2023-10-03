Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Education

Girton Grammar students excited to showcase talent in VCE exams

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated October 4 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aksharan Shobanan, 17, Ronell Masiboy and Remus Brasiev are excited to showcase their learning over the last 12 months. Picture by Ben Loughran
Aksharan Shobanan, 17, Ronell Masiboy and Remus Brasiev are excited to showcase their learning over the last 12 months. Picture by Ben Loughran

Aksharan Shobanan is looking forward to the first of his VCE exams, saying it was "almost exciting" for his cohort to see the culmination of six years of hard work and study.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.