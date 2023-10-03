The Telstra mobile network will be down for customers at Eaglehawk next week as a mobile network tower is upgraded.
According to Telstra, the company has been asked by a third party to shut down its mobile base station at Eaglehawk between 7am and 5pm, from Monday, October 9 to Saturday, October 14.
The third party will complete upgrade work on the tower in compliance with health and safety regulations.
Telstra customers can expect to receive a text notifying them of the works.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted, and customers in the area may be able to obtain service from other Telstra mobile towers.
Any 000 calls from a Telstra mobile when the network is down will be automatically diverted to any working mobile network.
Businesses using the Telstra network for EFTPOS terminals have been advised to contact their bank for more information or details regarding using a fixed line or Wi-Fi internet connection to ensure continuous service.
