Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Colin Campbell in County Court in Bendigo for crimes, burglaries

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
October 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A burglar who left victims in rural Victoria feeling violated will be sentenced in October. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A burglar who left victims in rural Victoria feeling violated will be sentenced in October. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Burglary victims described feeling violated after their homes were "ransacked" by a drug-fueled man who stole guns, sentimental items and allegedly 'abused' pets in two small communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.