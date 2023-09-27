A mother who switched cars with her son so she could help her sister move house lost her means of transport when he was caught drug driving and the vehicle was impounded.
The woman's application to get the car back was heard in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 27.
It was her only vehicle, the Bagshot resident said, and she needed it to get to her retail job.
Under questioning, she acknowledged her son had prior convictions for drug and drug-related traffic offences.
However, she denied that a 2015 police raid on his address that unearthed a homemade gun, methylamphetamine and cannabis had occurred at her home.
She had needed her son's work ute to help her sister, she told the court, and had kept it for nearly two weeks.
"I didn't think anything about asking him to swap cars," she said.
"Perhaps you didn't really think it through," Magistrate Sharon McRae suggested.
But the woman said her son was trying to get his life back on track.
"He is a drug addict, he's trying to get over it, it's not easy," she said.
"But what can I do?"
Although the woman had voluntarily lent her son the car "in the knowledge he did have drug issues in the past" Magistrate McRae ordered it be returned on the grounds that not having it would impact her ability to work and on condition that she not allow him to drive it.
"It was the first time," the woman said. "I won't let him drive my car again, no."
As both the woman and her son were working, they could afford to pay the fine of $1200, the Magistrate said.
"You ought to ask him to pay it."
