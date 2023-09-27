When Kristy Kemp went on stage to accept the award for the not-for-profit award at the 2023 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards for her business Flash Farm, she was overcome with feelings of anxiety.
In that moment, she empathised with the clients she sees at her assisted therapy farm, who live with their own mental health issues.
"I was pushed out of my comfort zone and into something that was unfamiliar to me, and that brought about a feeling of anxiety and a little bit of doom and dread," she said.
"And then I thought about the folks that I work with, this is sometimes what they're feeling every day.
"For me it was like five minutes and then you're off the stage and go and do whatever... it was a reminder to me about what people are feeling when they're working through their stuff with us."
Ms Kemp opened the farm in 2018 at Myers Flat after seeing the positive effects being around animals had on her son who was diagnosed with Asperger's.
Since then, the team has expanded to seven staff, along with the farm's five horses, five donkeys, five alpacas, 11 goats, five sheep, 35 fluffy chickens and a range of other animals.
The qualified social worker said she never thought she business would be in a position to provide wraparound therapy, bringing together therapeutic support, a psychoeducation awareness and wellbeing skills program, occupational therapy and speech therapy in one place.
"If we can do that as a wraparound [where] maybe they're seeing two therapists, their speechy and their OT at the same time here... it reduces the burden of over therapizing and also makes their money go a bit further," she said.
Ms Kemp said the business strived to provide "something different" to other methods of support at her seven-acre farm.
"We've got this creative space where therapy doesn't need to be inside four walls, [we] listen to the people and what they want," she said. "We try to tie it back to being with nature, with animals."
While the farm was once considered an alternative method of therapy, Ms Kemp said more often people were choosing to visit Flash Farm "at the start of their journey".
"The word has gotten out around Bendigo that we do good stuff," she said.
"Receiving an award like the Bendigo Business Excellence one legitimises that we are doing good stuff and you can trust the work that we do.
"I'm hoping that might be a bit of a shakeup for NDIS as well to think about that therapy for folks doesn't necessarily have to happen in an office."
Ms Kemp said Flash Farm was always keen to hear from people who were willing to help out the not-for-profit business through volunteering or donations.
