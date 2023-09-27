Bendigo Advertiser
Flash Farm offers point of difference in Bendigo therapy services

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
Flash Farm has offered animal-assisted therapy services since 2018. Picture by Stephanie Paige Photography
Flash Farm has offered animal-assisted therapy services since 2018. Picture by Stephanie Paige Photography

When Kristy Kemp went on stage to accept the award for the not-for-profit award at the 2023 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards for her business Flash Farm, she was overcome with feelings of anxiety.

