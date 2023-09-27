Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards on Jacinta Allan becoming premier

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
September 27 2023 - 9:50pm
Maree Edwards arriving for what would become a marathon caucus meeting to elect a new premier. Picture by Darren Howe
The mood inside Labor's party room was relaxed as the future of the state was decided - even if the decision took so long people joked about ordering food in.

