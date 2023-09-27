The mood inside Labor's party room was relaxed as the future of the state was decided - even if the decision took so long people joked about ordering food in.
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards has described the drawn-out process that settled the destiny of her friend, incoming premier Jacinta Allan.
"It's been a long day, a long 24 hours, that's for sure," she said hours after the party chose Ms Allan.
Ms Edwards insisted she had "every confidence" the party would choose Ms Allan despite factional wrangling that appeared to verge on a full-blown leadership contest.
"Sometimes these things take a little while to work through but I always had confidence we would land on the right way forward," Ms Edwards said.
"And we did."
At one point in deliberations, MPs left the caucus room looking for big jugs of water and glasses. The move was interpreted as a sign of leadership turmoil by the waiting press pack.
"Well it was quite warm this afternoon," Ms Edwards said when asked about it in her evening interview with the Bendigo Advertiser.
The speaker of the lower house described how she found herself in the caucus room fielding questions outside her normal purview of enforcing parliamentary debating rules.
"People were asking me ... if I could arrange pizzas to be delivered. Unfortunately that was not something I was able to do for them," Ms Edwards joked.
There were multiple times laughter could be heard, along with cheers and applause at key moments, like the entrance of premier Daniel Andrews (this reporter was camped out on the other side of the door).
Ms Edwards said there was a lot of comradery inside the room.
"Look, I think everyone was pretty relaxed about the process and how we were going," she said.
Ms Edwards very rarely goes to caucus meetings. As speaker she does not participate in the caucus process.
She made an exception for the leadership decision.
"I will be stepping back outside that process from today," Ms Edwards said.
She is expected to retain her role as speaker, which is decided by multiple sides in the lower house, not one party room.
Ms Edwards said residents of Bendigo could rest assured Ms Allan would give 100 per cent to being premier and a local member.
"She works so hard and I've been able to work alongside her for many years," Ms Edwards said.
"This is a great day for our region but it's also a great day for all the women and young girls across Victoria who can say 'look at that, look at what you can be'."
Ms Allan is now the second Victorian woman to become premier.
"We should never forget that it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get where [Ms Allan] is, but it can be done," Ms Edwards said.
