Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Costello talks Voice ahead of Bendigo appearance with Carter

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 26 2023 - 7:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Costello during a 2013 Bendigo visit. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Tim Costello during a 2013 Bendigo visit. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Anti-gambling advocate, lawyer, Baptist minister and National Living Treasure Tim Costello will appear with Djaara CEO Rodney Carter on Tuesday, September 26 at a free public event in Bendigo exploring the Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.