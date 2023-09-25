If there's a successful vote, Parliament has to do the work of choosing how the members of the Voice are elected and how it's constituted. The Constitution is simply a statement of principles, and some of our most fundamental principles - for instance, the roles of Prime Minister and Cabinet - aren't even mentioned in it. At Federation, when they said, "We're going to have a navy" and "We're going to have an army," nobody knew how many ships or how many generals there would be. No-one knew the details of the telecommunications system or the railway. The Constitution was voted in on principles and then Parliament filled in the detail. It's exactly the same with the Voice.