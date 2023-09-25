Ten firearms have been unearthed by police at a vacant house in Huntly.
Police said the Central Victorian Firearms Office received an anonymous tip-off under the National Firearms Amnesty that the items were under a concrete slab at the recently sold Hehir Road property.
Local police and search and rescue officers used a mini excavator to jack-hammer them out at about about 11.15am on Friday, September 22.
According to police, the firearms had been hidden for 20 years.
They were stashed in poly pipe and wrapped in garbage bags full of motor oil and were all in excellent condition.
They included: a revolver, a semi automatic .22 rifle cut down to a handgun, three Ruger 10/22 semi automatic rifles, A Fieldman semi automatic .22 rifle and four Ruger Mini-14 .223 semi-automatic centrefire, or assault, rifles.
The find was a reminder that anyone could hand any firearm to the police in complete anonymity and would not be prosecuted under the National Firearms Amnesty, Leading Senior Constable Mark Wilkinson from Bendigo Central Victorian Firearms Office said.
"The firearms seized on Friday are of a category that the average firearm licence holder cannot legally possess and they will all be destroyed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in the coming weeks," he said.
For more information concerning the amnesty, including safety considerations and management of items surrendered, refer to the Crime Stoppers website: crimestoppers.com.au/FirearmAmnesty
