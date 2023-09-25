Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Police dig up 10 firearms from vacant property at Huntly

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 25 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stockpile of shotguns. File photo
A stockpile of shotguns. File photo

Ten firearms have been unearthed by police at a vacant house in Huntly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.