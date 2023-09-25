Six of Bendigo's road black spots will be tackled with $4 million in federal funding to drop speed limits, extend roads, install splitter islands, signage, lighting, traffic calming features, turning lanes and safety barriers.
The two biggest projects are at Edwards Road, Maiden Gully, from Kathleen Terrace to Dile Road, where the road shoulder will be extended to allow for turning vehicles; and Axe Creek Road, from Strathfieldsaye to Sutton Grange roads, where the speed limit will be reduced to 80km/h.
On Edwards Road new safety barriers with motorcycle safety measures on the outside of high-risk curves will be installed and other minor safety improvements made at intersections and high-risk culverts.
On Axe Creek Road shoulders will be sealed on high-risk curves and splitter islands installed at Strathfieldsaye and Sutton Grange roads.
The two major projects are costed at $1,079,000 and $1,692,000 respectively.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said both locations used to be on country roads but were now part of busy growth areas.
"So you have that multi-user aspect," she said.
"For as long as I've been the federal member for Bendigo, people have been talking about upgrading Edwards Road."
That had started with the state government-funded installation of traffic lights on the old Calder Road and would now see federal-funded safety improvements.
On Axedale Road, where once it was safe to travel at 100km/h, there were now a lot of homes being built and cyclists, the MP said.
Ms Chesters, who is chair of the Victorian Black Spot program, said projects were put forward by councils to the state government who then prioritised them for sign-off by the federal government.
"So the first advocacy point for people in the community if they want to see their footpaths improved, or their roads improved because they're worried about safety is to advocate first to their local councillor," she said.
"Unfortunately, to qualify, you need to have had near misses, fatalities, or significant dangerous area risk of crash."
The program was no longer focused solely on road safety for drivers but on improving road safety for all users, including pedestrians and bike riders.
This was crucially important, as the recent tragic death of a pedestrian in Sternberg Street showed, she said.
Another of the funded projects aimed to improve safety around CBD footpaths and priority crossings to encourage people to cross in safer places.
It will include "raised priority crossings" and traffic calming measures at four "high pedestrian" intersections on Williamson, Mollison, McLaren and Mundy streets.
The other three projects are: the St Killian and Plumbridge street intersection in White Hills; Fenton Street, Bendigo, from 50 metres south-east of Anderson Street to Holmes Road; and Russell Street to Houston Street in Quarry Hill.
The Black Spot program was an annual one but the amount received locally was not guaranteed, with projects "ranked against the priority of other areas", Ms Chesters said.
Central Victoria was in particular need of funding due to its growth and the increasing "interface" of regional country roads with suburban areas, and road funding was "one of those areas where you never feel like you have enough money", the MP said.
"There's lots of catch up work we have to do with the local road infrastructure in Huntly and Maiden Gully, in parts of Kangaroo Flat and Strathfieldsaye. [as] that postcode 3551 develops, as the users on the road network develop, and that's why we need the increased funding to help ensure our roads are meeting modern safety standards."
Ms Chesters said there would be disruptions while the council carried out the work, which she expected to start "fairly soon".
The six black spot projects were among 57 around Victoria in the 2023-24 funding round.
Victoria had a devastating 12 months on the roads, with 275 people losing their lives, a 13.2 per cent increase on the number for 2022.
To nominate a black spot visit: https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/resources-funding-recipients/black-spot-program-resources
