Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Six Bendigo locations to benefit from road Black Spot funding

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 25 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, at the Edwards Rd, Maiden Gully black spot. Picture by Jenny Denton
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, at the Edwards Rd, Maiden Gully black spot. Picture by Jenny Denton

Six of Bendigo's road black spots will be tackled with $4 million in federal funding to drop speed limits, extend roads, install splitter islands, signage, lighting, traffic calming features, turning lanes and safety barriers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.