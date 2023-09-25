There was a sea of red that rolled towards the Bendigo Magistrates Court as an activist group supported three climate change protestors facing trespassing charges.
Laura Levetan, Bernard Tonkin and Dean Bridgfoot travelled from Castlemaine on September 25 to represent themselves in court and pleaded not guilty after they were arrested at a demonstration back in March.
The Castlemaine residents are members of the group Central Vic Climate Action, who were engaging in "nuisance and public opinion raising" activities outside National Australian Bank (NAB) Bendigo as part of a national "Move Beyond Coal" campaign.
"We had been trying to have a conversation (with NAB) for months prior," Mr Bridgfoot said after arriving by train at Bendigo station for the hearing.
"NAB has invested $10 billion in fossil fuel projects since 2016 and refuses to rule out funding Whitehaven Coal to build a new coal mine in northern NSW.
"We went with a movie and popcorn and were taken away in handcuffs."
Ms Levetan said there was nothing violent or disruptive about the demonstration.
"We were just like lazy bank goers, sitting in the seats and waiting," she said.
"We always have strictly peaceful protests."
On the next train into Bendigo Train Station was the trio's supporters in the Red Rebel Brigade, an international performance activist group "dedicated to illuminating the environmental crisis and supporting groups fighting to save humanity and all species from mass extinction".
Fellow Central Vic Climate Action Group member Serena Everil said the brigade was there to peacefully protest and support the defendants.
"Members of Central Vic Climate Action are wanting to stir up the conversation about how we are responding to the status quo where our leaders and financial institutions continue to actively support the fossil fuel industry, in full knowledge that they are destroying the future of our planet," she said.
"We are certainly not advocating the use of violence, but we are suggesting that we all need to step up and onto the street.
"Red (the colour of the outfits worn by the brigade) symbolises the common blood we share with all species, and shows our empathy with the natural world."
