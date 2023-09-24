Could a one-off surcharge on ratepayers pave the way to a road through Hargreaves Mall?
That is one idea generated by a Bendigo Advertiser reader as the City of Greater Bendigo prepares to vote on a three-year action plan for the controversial space.
Councillors plan to discuss the plan on Monday September 24, along with a report suggesting it would cost between $1 million to $5 million to reopen the mall to traffic.
One way to deal with the expense could be to get creative, some Bendigo Advertiser readers have suggested.
The council could consider a one-off surcharge on ratepayers, reader Larry Wust suggested.
"The economic payback will be enormous to the Bendigo community," he said.
Mr Wust said that would encourage state and federal governments to chip in with funding of their own.
"I for one am sick and tired of seeing empty, dirty shops and undesirables along with their anti-social behaviour loitering [in] our beautiful city," he said.
A fellow reader going by the pen-name My 2 Cents was not convinced by that particular idea.
"I am sick of forking over my hard-earned to council ... [and] getting no improvement in services delivered," they wrote.
My 2 Cents agreed with Mr Wurst that the mall had worked better as a street and could do so again "if designed APPROPRIATELY" but cautioned the mall might not be the reason for all of the empty shops there.
Reader Ronald Vaitkus preferred to keep traffic out of the mall.
"There are enough noisy cars already in Bendigo and it's great to get away from them," he said.
Mr Vaitkus remembered when the mall was open to traffic and said it was a time when people walked or caught a tram into the city centre.
Hargreaves Mall was opened in 1982 at a time when councils across Victoria were reacting to people moving to outer suburbs and flocking to indoor shopping centres, documents from that period show.
The council is now working out a new set of challenges including the rise of online shopping and the sense that the mall needs more life and colour.
Little of the recent readers' commentary has focused on the latest round of council ideas, which includes landscaping, modification to the bus area and ideas to deal with anti-social behaviour.
The council's events team wants more events including musical performances and community events.
It is hoping for 10 movies a year on the mall's big screen, and televise video game competitions, local sports and international sporting events.
