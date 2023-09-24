Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Addy readers debate Hargreaves Mall as council vote looms

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
September 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crystal ball in Hargreaves Mall. Picture by Nick McGrath
A crystal ball in Hargreaves Mall. Picture by Nick McGrath

Could a one-off surcharge on ratepayers pave the way to a road through Hargreaves Mall?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.