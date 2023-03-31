Bendigo Advertiser
Central Vic Climate Action group members arrested in Bendigo NAB

Updated March 31 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:04pm
Central Vic Climate Action group member Bernard Tonkin, from Castlemaine, was briefly handcuffed and arrested in order to be removed from the NAB branch. Pictures by Jenny Denton
Three people were handcuffed and arrested by police inside the National Bank in Bendigo on Friday morning after refusing to leave the premises as they attempted to screen a video highlighting the bank's investment in fossil fuel companies.

