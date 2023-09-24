Chopping down all but one tree on a Flora Hill property would be "an exceptionally poor landscape response", council staff say as they warn against a townhouse subdivision.
They have baulked at the prep work that would be needed for the six unit subdivision a block away from La Trobe University, in an area they say is known for its "bush-suburban" feel.
Developers want to get rid of an existing house and landscaping at 60 Race Street, subdivide the 2583 square metres of land and stick nine two-storey townhouses on it.
They also want to remove 10 extra trees outside the property in an step council staff said was "unusual" and linked to the scale of excavation and expected damage to tree roots.
The council has fielded 10 objections over the loss of trees, among other issues.
Elected councillors will decide whether to greenlight the project during a vote on Monday, September 25.
Developers want to chop down the trees to make way for extensive excavation works to level land.
Each townhouse would sit on a flat surface developers would create through excavation or fill, council staff said.
Developers said they would offset some of the vegetation loss with plantings elsewhere and argued they do not need permits for a selection of trees on the property.
Council staff said developers had misinterpreted certain planning rules and should give more thought to on-site vegetation.
"While some tree removal can be expected as part of the development of the site, the opportunity has not been taken to preserve higher quality trees or avoid development in particular locations ... where there are currently clusters of trees," they told councillors in a report ahead of the vote.
The loss of so many trees risked leaving some townhouses looking out of place in the wider streetscape, they said.
The street is full of mature trees that "soften" homes along Race Street, council officers said.
Members of the public had raised other concerns over the subdivision plans but those were mostly dismissed by council officers.
The report to councillors was mostly supportive of townhouses' contemporary style and scale.
Officers did not foresee any traffic, parking or a range of other potential problems.
