THE battle for corporate tennis bragging rights in Bendigo is off to a smashing start.
It follows the launch last week of the Bendigo Tennis Association and Be.Bendigo's inaugural Corporate Tennis Challenge.
In near perfect weather conditions last Tuesday, 32 eager participants across eight teams took to the courts at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre in Nolan Street.
Bendigo Tennis Centre manager Allison Gook said while the competitive juices were flowing, participation was the real winner as players got the chance to spend a few hours of good activity, humour and fun together.
"Afterwards, most players stayed behind enjoying the hospitality and refreshments supplied, discussed the athleticism on display and worked out game plans for the remaining six weeks of competition," she said.
"The Corporate Tennis Challenge has been established as an opportunity for local businesses to network, to promote all the facilities that the venue has to offer and to raise funds for upgrades to support our community.
"After round one, it's difficult to know who will be named the best tennis business in Bendigo.
The challenge runs each Tuesday night until October 31, starting at 5.45pm.
Professionals 2 sets, 24 games defeated Team Villawood (Villawood Properties) 2 sets, 17 games;
Team Philla Poo Sus (Pipe Doctor) 4 sets, 32 games defeated The Spin-Digo All Stars (Bendigo Club and Kilmore Racing) 0 sets, 4 games;
Butterfly Audiology 4 sets, 32 games defeated RMCG 0 sets, 5 games;
Be.Bendigo All Sorts 2 sets, 20 games defeated There Goes My Back (Proactive Finance) 2 sets, 18 games.
Team Philla Poo Sus 1-0, +28 games
Butterfly Audiology 1-0, +27 games
Professionals 1-0, +7 games
Be.Bendigo All Sorts 1-0, +2 games
There Goes My Back 0-1, -2 games
Team Villawood 0-1, -7 games
RMCG 0-1, -27 games
The Spin-Digo All Stars 0-1, -28 games
