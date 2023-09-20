A Bendigo accountant working as a company's chief financial officer stole more than $96,800 from her employer and spent it mainly on clothes, the Magistrates' Court has heard.
Laura Pritchard pleaded guilty to three theft charges which occurred from May 2019 to November 2021 with respective amounts of $76,426, $5173.50 and $15,260.01 stolen, adding up to $96,859.51.
The court heard Pritchard worked for the company in East Bendigo from February 2018 until December 2021 and ultimately her relationship with her boss became "strained".
She left the role in December 2021.
Her boss noticed on December 15 after she had left a $2500 transfer to a Strathdale hot tub supplier from one of the work accounts.
On checking other transactions he noticed multiple unauthorised payments on company credit cards and other accounts which he reported to Bendigo police on December 22, 2021.
Crown prosecutor Elarya George told the court money was misused by the woman between 20 May 2019 to 17 Nov 2021 in 567 separate occasions.
She spent it on groceries, fuel, beauty items, streaming subscriptions and furniture, but largely on clothing and accessories.
Some of the items were then delivered to her home address.
Ms George also referred to text messages between Pritchard and her boss after he confronted her in which the accused made "partial admissions".
Pritchard had texted that she "did not realise the extent of what I have done" and "I am never going to be able to express my shame".
The court heard she also told her former boss, "I hope I don't lose everything because I am ****** up".
She also told him that she had a "problem with spending".
In a police interview, she said in some cases she had mistakenly selected wrong cards to use and that some transfers to her accounts were "reimbursements" for business expenses.
However the court heard she was unable to put forward an example of such an expense.
She made frank admissions about other spending - including of groceries during a difficult financial period - and began her police interview by saying she would not deny the use of the cards.
Pritchard's defence said she had made her boss aware of her deteriorating mental health and police had also sought to get her support.
The woman, supported by her mother and two long-term friends, accepted the potentially long-term effects of her crimes and the breach of trust.
The court heard the woman did not come from an "affluent" family but her parents were prepared to pay what Pritchard would otherwise have inherited to her former boss in compensation.
The matter was adjourned to November 9, 2023 so that compensation process could be arranged.
Magistrate Russell Kelly told Pritchard she was likely to receive a long community corrections order.
