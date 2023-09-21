Bendigo Advertiser
Live Bendigo High Street music venue not too noisy, council told

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 21 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
The upper storey of a building Sonic Entertainment wants to turn into a live music venue. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan
The upper storey of a building Sonic Entertainment wants to turn into a live music venue. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan

A live music venue would not be too noisy for people living nearby, Greater Bendigo council staff say, even though several neighbours have objected to the proposal on that very issue.

