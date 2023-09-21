A live music venue would not be too noisy for people living nearby, Greater Bendigo council staff say, even though several neighbours have objected to the proposal on that very issue.
Business group Sonic Entertainment Pty Ltd wants to transform a building on the edge of the city centre into a venue for up to 550 patrons on Friday and Saturday nights.
Councillors will vote whether to stop the music before it begins at the former YMCA building at 87 High Street on Monday, September 25.
The building is close to a number of homes - as close as 70 metres from the edge of one residential property - but council staff think its live music would not be too noisy.
They have commissioned an independent acoustic report backing Sonic Entertainment's belief it could dampen sound and meet regulations, especially if the council issued the right conditions in any planning permits.
That has not stopped six members of the public maintaining their objections to Sonic Entertainment's plans.
Those people are worried about noise and a range of other issues including, in the words of council officers, "an increase in damage, leaving of excrement, littering and vandalisation from patrons".
Objectors are also concerned about a rise in drug use in the alleyway behind the venue, alcohol-fuelled violence in nearby streets and late closing times after Friday and Saturday night gigs.
Council officers said many of those concerns sat outside their sphere of influence.
"These matters largely fall under the control of Victoria Police or the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission," they said.
"Nonetheless, these issues were discussed extensively during the consultation meeting held with the applicant and objectors.
"No resolution was found that was acceptable to either party."
One thing council staff said they could do was to add specific planning permit measures with clear expectations about how patrons would be managed near the old YMCA building.
They noted that Sonic Entertainment had cut back the nights they wanted permission to open from seven days a week to two, and dropped a push to trade until 3am.
"The applicant acknowledged that these hours of operation were excessive," council officers said.
Sonic Entertainment now wants opening hours spanning 7pm to 1am Fridays and Saturdays.
The old YMCA building is outside of a Bull Street entertainment precinct the council would prefer licensed premises to be located but that does not concern city planners.
Sonic Entertainment's venue would be the only one of its type in the area and would not become an "anchor entertainment venue" others might cluster around because it would only be open for ticketed, irregular events, the council officers said.
