My name is Aunty Lyn Warren, a Respected Elder in the community. I am a Yorta Yorta and Wamba Wamba Elder.
My thoughts on the referendum are very strong. I feel the YES vote for our people is needed. For far too long decisions have been made for us, but not by us.
We need an advisory body of First Nations people who will represent our people from across Australia. Our history shows the trauma that our people have endured - the loss of land, homes, self-respect and so much more.
The Stolen Generation has had a strong impact on us; I know, because I have been through it. We need to walk together to be strong - Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. Nothing will change the past, but if we come together, we have a good chance of positive outcomes.
It is disappointing so much misinformation is being circulated about the Voice, making this referendum out to be much more complicated than it actually is.
To slightly change some of the 'Vote No' message - if you don't know, please find out what it is we are voting on.
I realise that we do not all think the same way, but for the sake of our people, give some thought to a positive future for us. We need a voice to parliament and it needs to be protected in the constitution.
As John Farnham sings, You're the Voice.
