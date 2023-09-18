BJFL: Thrillers galore across junior footy grand final weekend

It was one of the most thrilling grand final weekends in BJFL history, with a litany of close finishes having hearts palpitating from Tannery Lane to Harry Trot Oval.
Of the 16 grand finals held across Saturday and Sunday in the BJFL, ten were decided by two goals or less and seven of those between one and five points.
All five under 14s grand finals were included in this, with Sandhurst claiming the seniors flag 8.11 (59) to 7.5 (47) over Strathfieldsaye.
A tight affair opened up in the final term, with the Dragons kicking four goals to two after trailing by a solitary point at the last break.
The Dragons also claimed the under-14s girls' title, overcoming White Hills by 11 points.
Scores were level heading into the final stanza, but a two-goal to-none term ensured the Dragons did the double in the 14s age group.
In under 14s reserves, three Maiden Gully YCW won by a solitary point.
It was a win for the ages from the Eagles, after being 19 points down at three-quarter-time, they rallied to kick four goals to one in the last.
The Bloods will rue poor conversion, kicking 7.15 (57).
In the under-16s age group, it was again the Dragons dominating with another boys and girls double.
The girls smashed Strathfieldsaye by 63 points while the boys claimed the ultimate junior footy prize in Bendigo, winning the under-16 seniors premiership 10.9 (69) to 4.8 (32) over Golden Square.
A premiership quarter onslaught on the hallowed turf of the QEO romped the Dragons to victory, taking a ten-point half-time lead out to 38 by the last change.
Lachlan Borchard nailed six of the Dragons' ten majors.
It wasn't the only grand final played in the under 16s senior division, with the sixth to tenth-placed sides also having their own finals series.
In what might be one of the more emotional stories of the 2023 season, Rochester defeated Maiden Gully YCW by five points.
It comes after the town of Rochester experienced devastating floods in late 2022, with many local families still struggling to find their feet almost 12 months on.
White Hills claimed the under-16s reserves one flag with a one-point triumph over Kangaroo Flat.
The Demons stormed out of the blocks with a four-goal to-two opening term before the match descended into an arm wrestle, with the Red and Black eventually prevailing 8.9 (57) to 9.2 (56).
Marong added another flag to the three they achieved on LVFNL grand final day, with their Under 12C side winning a cracking match against St Monica's 5.5 (35) to 5.2 (32).
All up, the Dragons had the most successful day, winning four flags, while Strathfieldsaye and the Demons claimed two.
U12 Girls:
St Therese's 7.10 (52) def Golden Square 2.2 (14) - BOG Evie Gretgrix (ST) / Abigale Smith (GS)
U12A:
Golden Square 4.1 (25) def Strathfieldsaye 3.4 (22) - BOG Jack Allen (GS) / Charlie Giddings (SS)
U12B:
South Bendigo 3.14 (32) def St Kilians-St Peters Gold 2.3 (15) - BOG Blaine Anderson (SB) / Wesley Scholtes (SK/SP)
U12C:
Marong 5.5 (35) def St Monica's 5.2 (32) - BOG Axel Krauth (MAR) / Raff Gallagher (STM)
U12D:
Strathfieldsaye 4.7 (31) def White Hills 3.5 (23) - BOG Isaiah Oataway (SS) / Arlow Smith (WH)
U14 Girls:
Sandhurst 4.3 (27) def White Hills 2.4 (16) - BOG Tully Place (SAN) / Meleah Alford (WH)
U14 Seniors:
Sandhurst 8.11 (59) def Strathfieldsaye 7.5 (47) - BOG William Peterson (SAN) / Jesse Webster (SS)
U14 Res 1:
Strathfieldsaye 8.5 (53) def Huntly 7.6 (48) - BOG Eli Fennell (SS) / Oscar Davies (HUN)
U14 Res 2:
Maryborough 10.14 (74) def South Bendigo 10.10 (70) - BOG Declan Bridges (MB) / Noah Poole (SB)
U14 Res 3:
Maiden Gully YCW 8.10 (58) def South Bendigo 7.15 (47) - BOG Xavier Tingley (YCW) / Paw Si Thein (SB)
U16 Girls:
Sandhurst 12.10 (82) def Strathfieldsaye 3.1 (19) - BOG Georgia Garlic (SAN) / Evie Nuttall (SS)
U16 Seniors:
Sandhurst Maroon 10.9 (69) def Golden Square 4.8 (32) BOG Zane Connick (SAN) / Xavier Grant (GS)
U16 Seniors Gold:
Rochester 8.3 (51) def Maiden Gully YCW 6.10 (46) - BOG Oliver Williams (ROCH) / Zach Whalen (YCW)
U16 Res 1:
White Hills 8.9 (57) def Kangaroo Flat 9.2 (56) - BOG Joey Mizzi (WH) / Raymond McNamara (KF)
U16 Res 2:
LBU 12.5 (77) def Maiden Gully YCW 2.8 (20) - BOG Nicholas Mitchell (LBU) / Jackson Douglas (YCW)
U18 Girls:
White Hills 8.8 (56) def Woorinen 3.3 (21) - BOG Sasha Pearce (WH) / Brydi Lewis (WOO)
