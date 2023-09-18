Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Photos: Spring arrives with colour and sunshine in Bendigo

Updated September 18 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koby Westcott and Ava Di Flumeri check out the tulips at Conservatory Gardens. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Koby Westcott and Ava Di Flumeri check out the tulips at Conservatory Gardens. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

All over town, empty garden beds have been replaced with tulips a plenty for the 20th year running, and throughout Bendigo's surrounding national park wildflowers are emerging after their winter hibernation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.