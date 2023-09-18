All over town, empty garden beds have been replaced with tulips a plenty for the 20th year running, and throughout Bendigo's surrounding national park wildflowers are emerging after their winter hibernation.
The weekend into Monday, September 18 saw the region's first proper glimpses of Spring, with the mercury hovering above 20 degrees and the city's parks filling with people picnicking, strolling and generally soaking in the Vitamin D.
Our photographer captured sunseekers as Spring came back to Bendigo:
The end of Monday saw a more overcast version of 25 degrees, with similar conditions expected Tuesday, September 19, before a cold front brings back the chill mid-week with a windy 16 degrees forecast for Thursday.
But don't pack that sun hat away yet, by Sunday, September 24 the sun will be back with a top of 24 degrees, followed by a practically summerlike top of 26 degrees on Monday, September 25.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.