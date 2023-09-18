Bendigo Advertiser
Emergency services responding to crash on Edwards Road, Kennington

By Gabriel Rule, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:56pm
One person was pulled from SUV after crash. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
UPDATE, 3.40PM: Emergency crews have removed one person from a grey SUV after it was T-boned during a Strathdale collision.

