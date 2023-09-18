UPDATE, 3.40PM: Emergency crews have removed one person from a grey SUV after it was T-boned during a Strathdale collision.
SES and Fire Rescue Victoria crews were needed because the person has a disability and there was damage to the passenger-side door.
"The person was in the passengers' side and had mobility issues before the incident," first constable Matt Wilson of Bendigo Police said.
READ MORE:
"She is being assessed [by paramedics] but no-one is going to hospital."
Police believe a white Toyota Landcruiser was turning right out of Strath Village's car park onto Edwards Road when it failed to give way to a car driving south.
The Landcruiser did not appear to have been badly damaged and police expected to issue the driver with an infringement notice.
"Just be mindful when you are pulling out of this intersection. Check both ways," First Constable Wilson said.
The intersection is not one of the car park exits that is marked "no right turn".
One resident who heard the crash said it was a "sickening noise".
They were relieved that everyone involved was alright and praised the firefighters, paramedics, police and SES crews for arriving so quickly on scene.
"They do a great job. They were there in no time," the resident said.
First Constable Wilson agreed but said the reason he and his partner arrived so fast was because they were actually in the car park when the crash took place.
They had been speaking to someone about an unrelated traffic matter and dropped what they were doing to help out.
The Edwards St crash site has been cleared and traffic is flowing.
EARLIER: Emergency services are attending a crash at the corner of Hakea Street and Edwards Road, Kennington.
Firefighters and SES were reportedly working to remove at least one person from a silver four wheel drive around 2.45pm.
Police were diverting traffic at Edwards Roads and Condon Streets towards La Trobe University as well as Edwards Road and Ellis Street.
Ambulance Victoria were also on the scene.
It is unclear if anyone had been injured in the incident.
More to come
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.