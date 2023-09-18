Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Castlemaine council loses VCAT fight over Johnstone Street units

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:39am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A landowner wants to build seven units out the back of these two Castlemaine properties. Picture courtesy of Google Street View
A landowner wants to build seven units out the back of these two Castlemaine properties. Picture courtesy of Google Street View

A landowner has saved their 20-year building project from oblivion after a council refused to extend their permit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.