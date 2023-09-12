Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking
What's on

Boy & Bear set to play in Castlemaine as part of regional tour

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
September 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boy & Bear will bring their tour to Beer Deluxe Albury. Picture by Maclay Heriot
Boy & Bear will bring their tour to Beer Deluxe Albury. Picture by Maclay Heriot

With Sydney shrouded in smoke due to hazard reduction burns, Tim Hart is ready to fly out on Boy & Bear's extensive regional tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.