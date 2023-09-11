Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo man deemed a danger to women denied bail in court

By Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:10am, first published 5:30am
A convicted domestic abuser has been denied bail ahead of a Bendigo court appearance in November. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo man who police say has committed domestic violence against 10 female victims has been denied bail ahead of a committal mention in November.

