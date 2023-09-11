A Bendigo man who police say has committed domestic violence against 10 female victims has been denied bail ahead of a committal mention in November.
A police informant told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court the 39-year-old man had been recorded as a perpetrator of domestic violence on 22 occasions.
READ MORE:
Magistrate Patrick Southey said the man had a "deplorable history of violence against women" and was "a serious threat to any woman in the community".
The man who lives with ADHD, PTSD, an acquired brain injury and struggles with drug use appeared before the court for the most recent offending against a woman with whom he had been in a two-week relationship.
The man has been charged with:
Detective Senior Constable Sally Graham alleged the man on August 17, 2023, attacked the woman in her bedroom.
During the attack it was alleged he strangled the woman, told her he was going to kill her, punched her in the throat and hit her in the head with a ceramic bowl until she bled. He then forced her to clean herself up in the shower.
At this point, the court heard allegations the woman's nose was bleeding and he again threatened that he would kill her and smash her against tiles. After this, he made her return to the bedroom and change the linen on her bed.
The court heard allegations the man had also stabbed the woman in her cheek with scissors on August 15.
Detective Graham said the alleged victim did not call police for fear of making the situation worse and that she faces complications that may potentially require surgery.
The man has denied the assault.
The man who receives a disability pension and who, the court heard, has previously used methylamphetamine and cannabis, was released from a 12 month jail sentence in January 2023 for an assault on a female.
MORE STORIES:
The court heard he had been witnessed assaulting another woman in March 2023 but no statement was provided to police for "fear of retribution".
Detective Graham told the court that alleged victim had "disclosed to police that he would eventually kill her" and that he regularly strangled her. However she later made a statement of no complaint.
There was another violent offence on another victim in July, 2023.
Magistrate Southey said the man's prior convictions involved "very serious violence" against mostly female victims and he had previously faced a number of years in jail.
He acknowledged the man's "deficits and disadvantages" but said that was "the reason he's such a danger to the community".
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.