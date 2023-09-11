A Bendigo Magistrate has told siblings that when they disagree, violence is not the answer.
Magistrate Patrick Southey told a 21-year-old Bendigo man who pleaded guilty to one charge of assault with weapon, relating to an incident with his sister, that his violence was unacceptable.
"Brothers and sisters are inevitably going to annoy each other, but you can't chase each other around with a tomahawk," Magistrate Southey said.
The court heard on January 7, 2023, the victim was at her brother's house where she had been "verbally taunting him all morning".
An argument eventually broke out between the siblings and the man grabbed a tomahawk axe from a tool box and confronted the victim with the weapon.
She then kicked him away before jumping a side fence.
The court heard the brother then chased her to an adjoining paddock until his sister pulled out her phone to call police.
The man then got into his partner's car and left with his partner and children.
The court heard the man, in an interview with police, admitted to holding the axe but denied swinging it.
The man who lives with an intellectual disability and ADHD is supported by the NDIS.
The court heard the father of one has not offended since.
He received a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction.
