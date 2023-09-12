VIPER Taskforce detectives have arrested a 29-year-old Diggers Rest man after firearms and ammunition were found in a house and car.
The man was arrested on Sunday following the service of a firearms prohibition order.
Police seized several weapons, including a firearm allegedly stolen at a property in Burnewang, between Elmore and Rochester, in May last year.
The man's offences included possession of a general category handgun, shorten barrel of longarm, ammunition and a prohibited weapon.
He has also been charged with committing an indictable offence while on bail.
A bayonet and alleged spike tool were also seized by detectives.
The Diggers Rest man was remanded in custody to appear before Broadmeadows Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The VIPER (visibility, intelligence, prevention, enforcement and reassurance) Taskforce is a tactical and investigative unit based focused on the criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs.
The taskforce, which began in July 2022, supports the work of specialist investigation units and regional police by providing further resources to assist with investigation tactics and enforcement actions.
