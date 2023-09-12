Bendigo Advertiser
Crime

Diggers Rest man arrested after guns, ammunition found in VIPER Taskforce raid

Updated September 12 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:37am
Victoria police arrested a Digger Rest man after finding a number of weapons, including a firearm seized from a Burnewang property. File picture
VIPER Taskforce detectives have arrested a 29-year-old Diggers Rest man after firearms and ammunition were found in a house and car.

