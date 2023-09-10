Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Bendigo Hindus mark Lord Krishna's birth at stupa

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The colour and festivity of Krishna Janmashtami came to Bendigo on Sunday as the Hindu community celebrated the important date alongside millions of others worldwide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.