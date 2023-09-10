The colour and festivity of Krishna Janmashtami came to Bendigo on Sunday as the Hindu community celebrated the important date alongside millions of others worldwide.
The Great Stupa hosted hundreds to mark the anniversary of the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, with a procession around the Stupa, followed by cultural performances, terrific dancing from the younger community members and devotional songs.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf praised the work of volunteers, particularly those from the Kerala Hindu Society Bendigo, who had decorated the peace park with orange flags.
She said Bendigo was committed to welcoming people of all walks of life.
"The last census confirmed the top five countries of birth other than Australia for people living in Bendigo are England, New Zealand, India, the Philippines and Thailand," she said.
"I'm really delighted that our tradition of welcoming and celebrating other cultures continues and that Bendigo remains a place of choice for our migrant communities to live and settle in.
"Today was such a beautiful, colourful celebration and the social fabric of our community is greatly enhanced through events like this."
Cr Metcalf said Bendigo "absolutely lives and celebrates" an Australia "where everyone can belong and participate".
The moving festivities took place at the Buddhist Great Stupa of Universal Compassion - which has numerous spaces dedicated to different religions.
The spiritual home for the region's Hindus is a temple on the Stupa site - which was built to honour the memory of Brishti Shrestha who was days away from her sixth birthday when she died from a rare brain cancer in 2018.
Her father, Umesh Shrestha, who took part in the weekend's festivities said it was great to see so many people involved.
"The community has grown so much since I arrived 18 years ago," he said.
"I was alone and now there are 300 of us."
Mr Shrestha continues his fundraising work to extend the memorial for his daughter and the spiritual hub for his community.
